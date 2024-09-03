Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges Anyone in Florida with Out of The Blue Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer to Call the Gori Law Firm About Financial Compensation-It Might Be Secondhand Exposure or Talcum Products

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida and they can't figure out how or why-please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. ” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

ORLANDO , FLORIDA , USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106-especially if the diagnosed person can't recall any direct exposure to asbestos. Based on our experience in helping people like this for nearly two decades in most instances the person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in one of the following ways:

*They were exposed to asbestos via a loved one's work clothing-who came home wearing the work clothing with asbestos on it. The person might have been a factory-power plant-shipyard worker, or they might have been a plumber, welder, electrician or any type of skilled trades or construction worker.

*The person used baby powder or talcum powder after a bath or shower-and they used these talc powders for many years.

*As a child or young person they played around asbestos in a basement, an attic or around a furnace in their parent’s home.

"The lawyers at the Gori Law Firm are some of the nation's leading mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer lawyers and they will know exactly how to help a person like this-starting with some of the specifics of how the person was exposed to asbestos. A compensation claim for a person like this might exceed a million dollars for mesothelioma and or over a hundred thousand dollars for asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida and they can't figure out how or why-please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. They have no equal in the state of Florida when it comes to client compensation." www.gorilaw.com

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

