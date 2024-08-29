Ankida Ridge Vineyards Hosts “Doggie Days of Summer” Event to Benefit Local Animal Charities

Overlooking the Ankida Ridge Vineyard Puppies at Ankida Ridge Vineyards

Ankida Ridge Vineyards' "Doggie Days of Summer" on Sept 7 supports the Humane Society of Amherst County & Liberty Meadows Farm Sanctuary.

We are excited to host these events and give our community the chance to support two wonderful organizations that do so much for animals in need” — Christine Vrooman

AMHERST, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ankida Ridge Vineyards is thrilled to announce its upcoming “ Doggie Days of Summer ” event, set to take place on September 7th. This special event is dedicated to supporting the Humane Society of Amherst County and Liberty Meadows Farm Sanctuary, two organizations committed to the welfare of animals in our community.This event will take place on the lower lawn of the property near the stage. Guests are invited to bring a chair and their leashed furry friends and enjoy a day of wine, fun, and philanthropy amidst the beautiful surroundings of Ankida Ridge Vineyards. The event will feature various activities designed for pets and their owners. You can register in advance and enter your dog in one of our People's Choice Competitions. Prizes will be awarded to dogs and their owners. The vineyard requests a $20 donation per animal, which will be split equally between the Humane Society of Amherst County and Liberty Meadows Farm Sanctuary. The Humane Society will also be bringing along a few dogs that will be available for adoption.In addition to the Doggie Days of Summer event, Ankida Ridge Vineyards is offering another way to support these incredible organizations throughout September. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, guests can participate in the “Sit and Sip with the Pups” sessions. For a $20 donation per person and the purchase of one bottle of wine, guests will have the opportunity to spend 45 minutes with adorable puppies, beginning at 1:00 PM and ending at 4:00 PM each day. The puppies are 4.5-month-old Maremma siblings who will grow up to protect our flock. Please visit the tasting room first for instructions. This initiative provides a unique and relaxing way for animal lovers to contribute to the welfare of animals while enjoying the vineyard’s exquisite offerings.“We are excited to host these events and give our community the chance to support two wonderful organizations that do so much for animals in need,” said Christine Vrooman, owner at Ankida Ridge Vineyards. “It’s a great opportunity to come together, enjoy the company of our furry friends, and make a meaningful contribution to local animal welfare.”About Ankida Ridge Vineyard:Ankida Ridge Vineyards is a family-owned vineyard located in Amherst, VA, known for producing high-quality wines in a picturesque setting. The vineyard is dedicated to sustainable practices and community engagement, frequently hosting events that benefit local causes.

