United States Mint Opens Sales for 2024 American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Proof Coin on September 5

Washington, DC, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2024 American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Proof Coin (product code 24EK) on September 5 at noon ET.

The coin contains one ounce of 99.95% palladium and is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Bullion Coin, which launched in 2017. Finishes on collector coins in this program may alternate each year. In 2018, the Mint issued a proof finish palladium coin, followed by a reverse proof finish coin in 2019, an uncirculated finish in 2020, a proof finish in 2021, a reverse proof finish in 2022, and an uncirculated finish again in 2023.

Palladium coin designs are based on those by famed American sculptor Adolph A. Weinman. The obverse (heads) features a high-relief likeness of “Winged Liberty” from the “Mercury Dime” obverse. In keeping with the original coin, inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “2024,” and Weinman’s distinct initials. The reverse (tails) design features a high-relief version of Weinman’s 1907 American Institute of Architects Gold Medal reverse, which includes an eagle and a branch. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “$25,” “1 OZ. Pd” (the chemical symbol for palladium), “.9995 FINE,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Each coin is encapsulated and is placed in a black velvet, satin-lined presentation case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The box is adorned with the official United States Mint Seal; the outer sleeve incorporates an image of the obverse coin design.

Pricing for the American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Proof Coin will be determined according to the range in which it appears on the Mint’s “Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products” table.

To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2024-one-ounce-palladium-proof-coin-24EK.html/. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

Orders are limited to 10 coins per household for the first 24 hours of sales. The mintage and product limits are set at 7,500 units. This product is included in the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program.

This product is also available from the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Please use the Mint’s catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of September 5, 2024, at noon EDT.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit www.usmint.gov/coins/coin-medal-programs/american-eagle-proof-coins/palladium to learn more about the American Eagle One Ounce Palladium Proof Coins.

Visit www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Public Affairs United States Mint 202-354-7222 inquiries@usmint.treas.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.