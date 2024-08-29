Altais Appoints Kumar Murukurthy, M.D., as Chief Information and Digital Officer

OAKLAND, CA, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altais, a healthcare services company committed to supporting independent physicians, has announced the appointment of Dr. Kumar Murukurthy as Chief Information and Digital Officer (CIDO), effective July 29, 2024. Dr. Murukurthy will join the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to President and CEO Dr. Nishant Anand.

Dr. Murukurthy brings a wealth of experience as a physician, former Chief Medical Informatics Officer, and healthcare technology innovation leader. He joins Altais from Walmart Health and Wellness, where he most recently held the position of Chief Information Officer. His previous roles include Vice President of IT/Chief Information Officer at CommonSpirit, where he led the merger of Dignity and Catholic Health Initiative technologies, and leadership positions at Accenture, McKesson, and several hospitals.

Dr. Nishant Anand, President and CEO of Altais, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment: "Dr. Murukurthy's unique blend of medical expertise and technology enablement innovation makes him an ideal fit for Altais. His leadership will be crucial as we accelerate our technology and digital strategy, creating a unified technology organization that supports our growth initiatives and operational excellence."

In his new role, Dr. Murukurthy will lead innovation, development, deployment, and efficient operation of technology across Altais. He will be instrumental in enabling the company's strategic growth initiatives and vision for operational excellence.

Dr. Murukurthy shared his excitement about joining Altais: "I am thrilled to join an organization that is at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery. By leveraging innovative technology and digital solutions, we have a unique opportunity to empower clinicians and improve patient care. I look forward to contributing to Altais' mission of championing value-based care and creating innovative solutions that truly make a difference."

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for Altais as it continues to expand its services and support for independent physicians. The company remains committed to optimizing operations, workflows, and technology to enable the delivery of high-quality, affordable care.

About Altais

Altais is a healthcare services company dedicated to addressing key challenges physicians face in delivering high-quality and sustainably affordable care to their patients. Led by physicians and industry experts, we are devoted champions of value-based care. We offer advisory and consulting services, clinical and operational solutions, and managed services that help reduce administrative burden, streamline workflows, and lower costs. Ultimately, we empower providers to manage healthcare delivery instead of managing a healthcare business.

In addition to operating a leading managed services organization, Altais maintains high-performing physician networks and employed clinics throughout California. Our statewide care delivery network includes more than 3,500 MDs and advanced-practice clinicians who serve more than 500,000 patients. And we’re growing. Organizations within the Altais family of companies include Brown & Toland Physicians, Altais Medical Group Riverside, Altais Medical Group Salinas, and Family Care Specialists Medical Group.

Attachment

Jennifer Jee, VP, Marketing, Communications, and Community Outreach Altais (415) 972-4145 jjee@altais.com

