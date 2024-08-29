Melmed Law Group Announces Attorney Michiko Vartanian





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is proud to announce Michiko Vartanian as an attorney at the firm. Michiko Vartanian is dedicated to advocating for employees in both state and federal court, bringing her extensive experience in litigating wage and hour, harassment, and discrimination claims to the team at Melmed Law Group.

Michiko began her legal career representing both plaintiffs and defendants, but she soon found her true passion in seeking justice for employees. Her dedication to employee rights and her comprehensive understanding of employment law make her an invaluable asset to Melmed Law Group and its clients.

Court Admissions:

All California state courts

United States District Court for the Central District of California

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in German and Spanish from Occidental College

Master’s Degree in Linguistics from California State University, Long Beach

In addition to her legal work, Michiko taught English to adult second-language learners at the American Language Institute at CSULB, where she developed a deep interest in labor and employment law. Her background in education and her commitment to justice drive her approach to legal advocacy.

Michiko is also an active member of her community, volunteering with a local guinea pig rescue and caring for her own herd of guinea pigs. She is an avid chess player, applying her strategic thinking in both her legal practice and her personal life.

For more information about Michiko Vartanian and Melmed Law Group, please visit www.melmedlaw.com.

About Melmed Law Group: Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed, the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

Media Contact: Paniz Rad

Phone: (310) 824-3828

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

Website: www.melmedlaw.com

