Give Back to State Lands While Enjoying the Outdoors

Governor Kathy Hochul today encouraged New Yorkers to give back to State lands and enjoy the outdoors by participating in stewardship events during the first ever Adirondack and Catskill Park Day on Saturday, September 7. Service projects focusing on conservation and enhancement will help preserve and protect New York’s public lands throughout the Adirondack and Catskill Parks.

“As record numbers of visitors explore the unparalleled beauty of 6.5 million acres in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve, the need for stewardship and conservation is a responsibility we all share to help protect New York’s outdoor spaces for years to come,” Governor Hochul said. “I invite all New Yorkers to support our state’s environmental and cultural legacy by giving back and participating in this new stewardship initiative.”

Registration is currently open for the first Adirondack and Catskill Park Day. Participants can help clean up campgrounds after a busy camping season, plant native plant species, and remove invasives to preserve wilderness areas, pick up trash and debris at popular destinations, or help maintain hiking trails to foster safe and sustainable outdoor recreation. Sign up for events to show appreciation for New York’s Forest Preserve.

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “As summer winds down and we move into the fall hiking and outdoor recreation season, it is the perfect time for visitors to join volunteer efforts to protect New York’s natural resources and our most treasured outdoor spaces. Adirondack and Catskill Park Day stewardship events on September 7th offer valuable opportunities for groups and individuals to give back to nature and New York State and support our Adirondack and Catskill Parks.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “New York’s public lands provide the setting for families to connect with nature, explore the outdoors and create special memories. To ensure that these amazing places can be enjoyed by future generations, we are proud to partner with DEC and PTNY to help expand the opportunities to give back through the Love Our New York Lands campaign and promote responsible year-round stewardship in our state lands across New York.”

Parks & Trails New York Executive Director Paul Steely White said, “In addition to giving us health and happiness, our public forest preserves support our local, regional and state economies. Join us as we come together, roll up our sleeves, and make our priceless public lands even more so.”

Adirondack and Catskill Park Day is part of the Love Our New York Lands stewardship campaign – a series of themed public stewardship events that encourage year-round collaboration and highlight the State’s outdoor recreation assets and the need to safeguard these resources. The series kicked off in April with the Canal Clean Sweep, followed by I Love My Park Day in May. Adirondack and Catskill Park Day is the next event in this series, and will be followed by Fish and Wildlife Day on Saturday, September 28. These days are offered and organized in partnership with Parks & Trails New York (PTNY), DEC, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and New York State Canal Corporation.

To encourage year-round stewardship, the goal of Love Our New York Lands is to help protect natural resources by providing visitors with the knowledge necessary to reduce their impact, engage users to practice sustainable and safe recreation, and help all visitors feel welcome while visiting State lands.

This event complements Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign to encourage New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings, and put their mental and physical health first. The campaign builds on the Governor's efforts to promote healthy living among young people and families, including signing first-in-the-nation legislation to protect kids from addictive social media feeds and shield their personal data from online platforms.

About Parks & Trails New York

Parks & Trails New York is New York's leading statewide advocate for parks and trails, dedicated since 1985 to improving our health, economy, and quality of life through the use and enjoyment of green space for all. With thousands of members and supporters across the state, PTNY is a leading voice in the protection of New York's magnificent state park system and the creation and promotion of more than 1,500 miles of greenways, bike paths, river walks and trails.