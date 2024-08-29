Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Waterfront Home Community in Hudson, Massachusetts

HUDSON, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Lakemont by Toll Brothers, a new community of 21 single-family homes in Hudson, Massachusetts. Set against a serene waterfront backdrop, Lakemont offers luxury living in a picturesque setting close to recreation, parks, shopping, and downtown Hudson, which was recently recognized as the winner of the “America’s Main Streets” contest. Home buyers are invited to visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center located at 50 Old County Road in Hudson.





"We are excited to expand the Toll Brothers brand of luxury in the great town of Hudson with the opening of Lakemont," said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. "With waterfront views of Lake Boon, access to a boat launch, and proximity to downtown Hudson, this community offers an ideal blend of tranquility and convenience."

Homeowners at Lakemont will enjoy a choice of four stunning home designs featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 baths, offices, flex rooms, finished basements, versatile lofts and more. Outdoor living options and multi-generational suites are available in select home designs. Homes are priced from $1.4 million.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community is less than two miles from downtown Hudson, offering an abundance of shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants. Commuters will appreciate convenient access to Interstates 495 and 290, and Hudson’s Main Street. Local recreation abounds at nearby Lake Boon, Assabet River Rail Trail, Pine Bluff Recreations Area, Charter Oak Country Club, and Stowe Acres Country Club.

For more information on Lakemont by Toll Brothers, prospective home buyers are invited to call (866) 232-1632 or visit TollBrothers.com/MA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

