LEM Surgical Celebrates Grand Opening of New Headquarters in Bern

State-of-the-art facility advances the future of surgical robotics with integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

BERN, SWITZERLAND, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEM Surgical AG, a leader in surgical robotics, proudly announces the opening of its new headquarters in Bern, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth and commitment to advancing the field of hard-tissue surgical robotics. The 1800-square-meter facility is designed to foster innovation, streamline operations, and accelerate the development of next-generation robotic solutions.

Strategically located in the heart of Switzerland, this high-tech site seamlessly integrates research and development with advanced precision manufacturing, enabling rapid feedback loops from the operating room to R&D and manufacturing. The in-house manufacturing capability provides LEM Surgical with full control over its supply chain, ensuring the highest quality standards and allowing the company to swiftly adapt to evolving market needs.

"Our significant investment into the new facility is part of our overall strategy of building a world-class surgical robotic company," said Yossi Bar, CEO of LEM Surgical. "We are focused on commercialization while adhering to the highest level of medical device manufacturing standards. The new manufacturing site will allow us to offer our customers the next generation robots with the highest level of reliability and safety."

The new headquarters represents a bold step forward for LEM Surgical. Designed for growth and scalability, it reflects the company’s innovative and forward-thinking mindset and positions LEM Surgical for future success. This move enables groundbreaking advancements in surgical robotics, enhancing LEM's capacity to lead in the field and continue delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes.

"I’m excited to unveil our new headquarters in Bern," shared Arnold Vetterli, VP of Operations at LEM Surgical. "This facility unites the entire company, including in-house manufacturing, under one roof, enabling fast feedback loops from the operating room to R&D to manufacturing. It truly represents our commitment to driving innovation and growth in surgical robotics."

LEM Surgical's new site sets a foundation for future technological leadership, combining Swiss precision engineering with the company’s commitment to excellence in surgical robotics. The facility’s strategic design and capabilities underscore the company’s readiness to meet the demands of a rapidly advancing industry and to support the continued development of transformative surgical technologies.

For more information about LEM Surgical and its new headquarters, please contact info@lemsurgical.com or visit lemsurgical.com.

About LEM Surgical:

LEM Surgical is a pioneering company in surgical robotics, dedicated to developing advanced robotic systems that enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes. It was founded in 2021 in Bern, Switzerland, by industry leaders passionate about transforming surgical care. Combining cutting-edge technology with Swiss engineering excellence, LEM Surgical aims to set new standards in precision and efficiency in spine surgery, ultimately enhancing the quality of care for patients worldwide.

