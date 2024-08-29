Clinical ink announces EDCXtra™: An integrated web-based EDC, DDC and eCOA platform

Adds web-based EDC to suite of eClinical technologies including DDC and complex eCOA

Winston Salem, NC, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical ink, a global life science technology company, announced the launch of EDCXtraTM, an innovative Electronic Data Capture (EDC) system. EDCXtra is based on the company’s best in class direct data capture (DDC)/eSource platform, which has evolved over 17 years, and resulted in multiple FDA approvals. EDCXtra incorporates all existing DDC functionality into a single web-based application which includes Clinical ink’s industry leading electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs) and eConsent solutions, providing a comprehensive, all-in-one GCP compliant platform.

EDCXtra is designed to operate in hybrid mode, allowing sites the flexibility of entering Case Report Form (CRF) data in real-time along with complex eCOAs in a single interface, or to use paper CRF transcription methods and enter data into the EDC later.

EDCXtra also offers electronic consent (eConsent) and integration via API with other eClinical systems including interactive response technology (IRT) and Laboratory Data. This fully customizable solution adapts to the specific needs of each trial.

"We developed EDCXtra to improve the site experience by providing a single flexible EDC/DDC solution," said Megan Petrylak, EVP, Clinical Operations at Clinical Ink. "The integration of EDCXtra in our end-to-end eClinical suite improves speed and quality of data capture while significantly reducing the administrative burden on sites. Sponsors benefit from the simplicity and cost advantage of a single study build for EDC and complex eCOAs, as well as the customizable integration of 3rd party data systems such as IRT and central laboratory.”

For more information about EDCXtra or to schedule a demo, please visit clinicalink.com or contact info@clinicalink.com.

About Clinical Ink:

Clinical ink is the global life science company bringing data, technology, and patient-centric research together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with EDC, Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, and digital biomarkers advancement (including the use of Blood and Continuous Glucose Monitoring for detection of hypoglycemia), support the next generation of clinical trials and ultimately, the clinical management of patients.

