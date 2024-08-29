Leobit Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2024 International Business Awards®

Leobit has been honored with a Silver Stevie® Award in the category of Customer Service Department of the Year

At Leobit, we believe that true success comes from more than just delivering a product — it’s about building lasting cooperation with our clients.” — Vitaliy Lysovych, Vice President of Delivery at Leobit

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leobit, a .NET, AI, and web application development company, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with a Silver Stevie® Award in the category of Customer Service Department of the Year at the prestigious 2024 International Business AwardsThe International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. It was established in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.This year, the competition was intense, with more than 3,600 nominations submitted by organizations of all sizes and industries in 62 nations and territories. Judges evaluated organizations in a wide range of categories for achievement in management, marketing, public relations, customer service, human resources, new products and services, technology, websites, apps, events, and more.The winners were determined through more than two months of judging by the average scores of more than 300 professionals worldwide who served as members of 11 specialized juries. The Customer Service and Support Awards Judging Committee included C-level professionals and associate partners from world-leading organizations, including IBM, PayPal, Salesforce, and Amazon.We believe that Leobit’s recognition with a Silver StevieAward in the category of Customer Service Department of the Year demonstrates our company’s customer-centric approach and the high standards we uphold. Special consideration was given to our achievements, high NPS and CSAT scores, testimonials from our customers, and numerous industry awards. Here is some of the judges’ feedback Leobit received:”I was very impressed by Leobit's comprehensive educational approach to communication with their clients. Great dividends!”“Leobit excels in customer service excellence, as evidenced by high CSAT and NPS scores, numerous industry awards, and proactive initiatives in process improvement and client education. Their focus on security and achievement of certifications further enhances their credibility and client trust.”“I feel, having read the nomination, that you really do care about empowering your customers above and beyond the technology support you offer.”Leobit extends its focus beyond standard software development services by offering effective management solutions and leading proactive initiatives in process improvement and client education. Our goal is to build long-term relationships, and we’re proud to have clients who have been with us since Leobit was founded. Using advanced skills and the latest technologies, let us create real value for our clients and meet their business needs.Leobit has successfully delivered more than 150 projects of different types and complexity. Here are some of the most remarkable solutions from our portfolio:- Parking management solution development for a US-based startup that became a unicorn, costing more than $1 billion as of 2024- Legacy system modernization for the US’s leading case management solution provider, resulting in a more efficient and seamless app flow- AI-based digital dermoscopy application development for a European skin imaging system company helping to diagnose skin cancer- AI-powered SaaS development for CNC manufacturers that helped them save up to 500 hours a year in the CNC quotation processOur dedication to being efficient, flexible, smart, open, and caring is reflected in our outstanding 4.9/5.0 rating on Clutch and a perfect 5.0/5.0 client satisfaction score on UpCity. The testimonials we’ve received highlight Leobit’s efforts to deliver sustained results for customers and the strong relationships we build."We are incredibly proud and honored that Leobit has been recognized with a Silver StevieAward for the excellent customer service we provide. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our delivery team, who continuously strive for excellence in every interaction. At Leobit, we believe that true success comes from more than just delivering a product — it’s about building lasting cooperation with our clients," says Vitaliy Lysovych, Vice President of Delivery at Leobit.About LeobitLeobit is a .NET, AI, and web application development provider for technology companies and startups in the US and the EU. Our technology focus covers .NET, Angular, iOS, Android, Azure, Ruby, PHP, React, and a comprehensive range of other technologies from Microsoft, web, and mobile stacks. Leobit has a representative office in Austin, TX (USA) and development centers in Lviv (Ukraine), Tallinn (Estonia), and Krakow (Poland).About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com

