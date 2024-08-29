Interpublic Expands Integrated Health Offering with Launch of Mediabrands Health Center of Excellence

Offering Provides Scaled Solution for Health and Wellness Brands Seeking Data-Driven Media Expertise

New York, NY, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today the launch of Mediabrands Health, a Center of Excellence (COE) that sits within IPG Mediabrands. Building on the company’s leading healthcare offerings at IPG Health and within IPG Mediabrands, this new specialism further strengthens Interpublic’s integrated healthcare offering by providing scaled, global media services through Mediabrands Health.

“Our clients in the healthcare space have experienced first-hand the benefits of opting in to a single, integrated solution by partnering with IPG Health and its collective of full-service and specialized agencies,” said Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic. “We see an opportunity for healthcare marketers to further benefit from the expanded and scaled offering of Mediabrands Health when needed.”

IPG Mediabrands has a strong track record of delivering innovative solutions across its agency brands and dedicated teams to the top 20% of healthcare brands, including five of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies. With this new offering, healthcare marketers can tap the power of IPG Mediabrands’ collective network, leveraging proven strategic products and processes in the media space. Mediabrands Health will also partner with IPG Health’s SOLVE(D) and Acxiom Health, Interpublic’s category-specific customer intelligence product and data spine, which enables healthcare clients to benefit from a holistic suite of market-tested healthcare solutions. The COE will also work with sister companies to bring together clients in the sector to address shared industry challenges.

“We’ve had strong success in the healthcare sector for years, and are close to the ever-evolving, nuanced landscape in which they operate,” said Justin Wroe, U.S. CEO, IPG Mediabrands. “Strengthening our offering will enhance our understanding of the most pressing challenges and opportunities these brands face now and in the future, connect our clients in more meaningful ways, and reinforce our ability to drive growth for clients in this category.”



Mediabrands Health will be led by Melissa Gordon-Ring, President, who steps into the role following her success leading Initiative’s portfolio of health clients. Additionally, former Initiative Head of Strategy Daniel Landers has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer for Mediabrands Health.

For Interpublic, this news builds on consistent growth-driving performance in healthcare sector led by IPG Health, which was named Healthcare Network of the Year at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival, on the prestigious 2024 Ad Age A-List, and at the 2024 Manny Awards. IPG Health’s success is driven by the interconnectivity and interoperability built into its structure, through which the network engineered its sophisticated data, AI and tech-enabled platform, EPIC , tailormade for healthcare.

