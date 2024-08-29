PHILIPPINES, August 29 - Press Release

August 29, 2024 Cayetano endorses move to ban POGO Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday voiced support for Senator Risa Hontiveros' push to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) but proposed an alternative approach regarding their tax regulations. "Would it be a remedy to put an absurd amount of tax amending the tax law that Senator Risa said, but let's say putting a 10,000 percent tax on POGOs which will effectively ban it?" Cayetano said as the Senate debated on the "CREATE MORE" bill on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Hontiveros, while discussing the bill introduced by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, proposed an amendment to Section 28 to address POGO taxation. Her amendment suggests adding a clause to repeal the existing tax regulations on POGOs, which the bill currently addresses. Following this proposal, Cayetano, a long-time advocate against all forms of gambling, reiterated his position that merely repealing the tax would not suffice to ban POGOs. "If we repeal it, we're not banning POGOs, we're actually taking out the tax from the POGOs," he said. In his interpellation, Cayetano also raised questions about the broader implications of repealing taxes and the potential effects of imposing very high tax rates on offshore activities. "There's no argument with the intent and I'd like to thank Senator Risa kasi nga I think it's timely," he said. "Let's find a final solution [to this] and put it into the law," he added. Cayetano, pabor sa POGO ban Ipinahayag ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ang suporta niya sa panukala ni Senator Risa Hontiveros na ipagbawal ang Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) sa bansa, ngunit nagmungkahi ng ibang paraan ukol sa pagkolekta ng buwis nito. "Would it be a remedy to put an absurd amount of tax amending the tax law that Senator Risa said, but let's say putting a 10,000 percent tax on POGOs which will effectively ban it?" tanong ni Cayetano sa pagtatalakay ng Senado ng CREATE MORE bill nitong August 28, 2024. Sa kaniyang panukala, iminungkahi ni Hontiveros na magdagdag ng isa pang talaga sa ilalim ng Section 28 na magtatanggal sa umiiral na lisensya ng mga POGO. Kasunod ng panukalang ito ni Hontiveros, pinanindigan ni Cayetano ang kanyang posisyon na ang simpleng pagtanggal ng buwis ay hindi sapat upang ipagbawal ang mga POGO. "If we repeal it, we're not banning POGOs, we're actually taking out the tax from the POGOs," sabi niya. Sa kanyang interpellation, tinalakay ni Cayetano ang maaaring idulot ng pag-repeal ng mga buwis pati na rin ang potensyal na epekto ng mataas na tax rates sa mga offshore activity. "There's no argument with the intent and I'd like to thank Senator Risa kasi nga I think it's timely," sabi niya. "Let's find a final solution [to this] and put it into the law," dagdag niya. ***** FB Livestream link: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/eWJak13pcxnGegh3/

