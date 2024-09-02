Global Meal Replacement Shakes Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Meal Replacement Shakes Global Market Size, Analysis, Trends, and Strategies 2024–2033

Meal Replacement Shakes Market Size, Analysis, Trends, and Strategies 2024–2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global meal replacement shakes market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. The market size, which stood at $5.20 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $5.64 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Despite various market challenges, the industry is anticipated to reach $7.93 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, driven by increasing consumer awareness, sustainability concerns, and the rising demand for convenient nutritional products.

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Food Expected to Drive Growth in the Meal Replacement Shakes Market

The rising demand for plant-based food is a key factor expected to propel the growth of the meal replacement shakes market. Plant-based foods, derived from fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, and other plant products, are gaining popularity due to their health benefits, environmental sustainability, and ethical considerations. Meal replacement shakes offer a convenient, nutritious, and satisfying alternative to traditional meal-based products, supporting both individual health and broader environmental goals. For example, the Plant Based Foods Association reported that in 2023, 60% of U.S. households purchased plant-based foods, highlighting the growing trend towards plant-based diets.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the meal replacement shakes market include Abbott Laboratories, The Kellogg Company, Glanbia PLC, Herbalife Nutrition, and Nestlé S.A., among others. These companies are focusing on product innovation and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in April 2023, Nestlé acquired YFood, a Germany-based meal replacement company, for $469 million. This acquisition allows Nestlé to diversify its portfolio towards healthier products and capitalize on the growing meal replacement market.

Trends: Technological Advances and Sustainability

The forecast period is expected to see several major trends in the meal replacement shakes market, including advances in biotechnology and data analytics, the development of shakes made with plant-based and sustainably sourced ingredients, and the introduction of vegan and gluten-free options. Additionally, the rise of technology and digital platforms is anticipated to play a significant role in the market's evolution, enabling greater personalization and consumer engagement.

Segments:

•Product Type: Ready-To-Drink Products, Powdered Products

•Form: Powder, Liquid

•Flavor: Vanilla, Chocolate, Mocha, Berries, Other Flavors

•Nature Meals: Organic, Conventional

•Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Independent Grocery Retailers, Specialty Food Stores, Online Retail, Other Retail Formats

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the meal replacement shakes market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for convenient and nutritious food products in the region.

Meal Replacement Shakes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Meal Replacement Shakes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on meal replacement shakes market size, meal replacement shakes market drivers and trends, meal replacement shakes market major players, meal replacement shakes competitors' revenues, meal replacement shakes market positioning, and meal replacement shakes market growth across geographies. The meal replacement shakes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

