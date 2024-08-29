PrimoHoagies Announces Partnership with New York Giants Wide Receiver Malik Nabers

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, renowned for its delicious hoagies crafted with premium meats, cheeses, and a blend of spices, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with New York Giants wide receiver, Malik Nabers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for PrimoHoagies as it deepens its connection to the New York community.



Malik Nabers, selected as the 6th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will join PrimoHoagies for the 2024-2025 season, bringing his remarkable athletic skills and commitment to our brand. Naber’s exceptional on-field performance mirrors the excellence and passion that PrimoHoagies is known for. A standout player for the Giants, Nabers has quickly distinguished himself as more than just a “rookie,” an attribute to his remarkable skills and strong work ethic. “I’m looking forward to my partnership with Primos, good food and good energy,” said Nabers.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Malik Nabers, an incredible athlete whose dedication and passion align perfectly with the values of PrimoHoagies. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead and are proud to support Malik as he continues to excel on and off the field. We wish him a fantastic year and can't wait to see all that he accomplishes!” said Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President, and CEO of PrimoHoagies.

PrimoHoagies is proud to have multiple locations in New York and North Jersey, and this collaboration emphasizes the company’s commitment to expanding its presence and engaging with the local community. The stores in New York and North Jersey are eager to celebrate this new chapter with their valued customers and look forward to sharing the excitement of their partnership with Malik Nabers.

For more information about PrimoHoagies, its locations, and upcoming events with Malik Nabers, please visit PrimoHoagies or follow @PrimoHoagies on Instagram, Facebook, and X. To stay updated on the latest promotions, download the PrimoHoagies app from the App Store.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Founded in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies serves top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread. Named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, PrimoHoagies is headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, with franchise locations across nine states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999

