Pixalate's July 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index for Apple App Store and Google Play Store: ‘WeatherBug’ No. 1 For Open Programmatic Advertising on Apple App Store in North America, ‘Candy Crush’ No. 1 on Google Play Store in EMEA

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 26.8 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 12.1 million mobile apps (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate) from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to compile the July 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Indexes (PTIs), which assess the quality of open programmatic app advertising inventory across mobile platforms by app category, country, and region, including North America, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC)

London, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising, today released the July 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for apps across the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store .

Pixalate’s Publisher Trust Index (PTI) report offers advertisers a comprehensive view of the quality of mobile apps that support programmatic advertising across popular mobile platforms. The report includes rankings by geographic region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), country, app category, and app store. These rankings are based on multiple factors assessed by Pixalate, including invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores. Pixalate’s methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology .

Explore the complete reports to see the top apps in each region across popular mobile platforms:

Top-Ranked Apple App Store Mobile Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising

Download the full July 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index - Apple App store report here .

Top-Ranked Google Play Store Mobile Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising

Download the full July 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index - Google Play store report here .

Download the Reports

Browse Pixalate's Top 100 apps across each platform in the Media Ratings Terminal.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

DISCLAIMER

The Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app. Per the MRC , “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC , “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”.

Nina Talcott ntalcott@pixalate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.