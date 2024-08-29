U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for September 13

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Bismarck on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. in Courtroom 2 at the William L. Guy Federal Building, 220 East Rosser Avenue.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare R. Hochhalter will preside over the ceremonies. Forty individuals, originating from 17 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.