Attorney General Knudsen launches investigation into investment firm for anti-Israel actions

August 29, 2024

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen launched an investigation today into the large investment firm MSCI Inc. for their alleged boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) actions against Israel.

Attorney General Knudsen is bringing the investigation under Montana’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act which prohibits discriminatory business practices. According to reports, MSCI may have deducted environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) points from an Israeli company because of their efforts to protect Israelis from terrorists.

The Civil Investigative Demand (CID) gives MSCI 30 days to respond.

“My support for Israel will not waiver and neither will Montana’s. I’m deeply concerned by the reports of discrimination against Isreali companies,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Should we find MSCI has been involved in any illegal business practices, I will do everything in my power as attorney general to hold them accountable and continue to protect Montanans from unlawful and discriminatory business practices.”

One recent report states that MSCI appears to have given a lower “yellow” MSCI rating in the categories of social and human rights concerns to Israeli banks doing business in Judea and Samaria, meanwhile the firm gave the state-run Bank of China, which operates a branch in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, a higher “green” score in the same category. United States officials have determined that China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.

Click here to read the CID.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Knudsen joined 16 other attorneys general in sending a letter to MSCI that laid out their concerns about the reports the firm was embracing the BDS movement against Israel.

“As evidenced by our efforts against Morningstar, we oppose the BDS movement in all forms, especially given the recent rise in antisemitism across the United States. Having said that, one of the allegations against MSCI is uniquely egregious. According to JNS, MSCI deducted ESG points from an Israeli company specifically because of the company’s ‘participation in the construction of security and surveillance barriers designed to protect Israelis from terrorists.’ It is unthinkable to us that MSCI would stand by this position following the terrorist attacks on Israel last October,” the attorneys general wrote in their March letter.