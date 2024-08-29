Shapiro Administration Invests Over $3 Million in C&J Industries’ Growth in Pennsylvania, Creating at Least 66 New Manufacturing Jobs in Crawford County

The leading plastics manufacturing company in Crawford County is investing more than $7 million in its expansion project.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing over $3 million to support the expansion of C&J Industries, a plastics manufacturing company for the health care, technology, consumer, and transportation industries and the leading manufacturer in Crawford County. Headquartered in Meadville since 1962, C&J Industries is investing $7 million to grow its operations, which will create at least 66 new, full-time jobs and retain an additional 262 existing jobs across the company.

“Pennsylvania is the best state in the nation for companies to grow and succeed – companies like C&J Industries that were founded here and have found success know that better than anyone – and I’m proud that we’re investing in a Pennsylvania company to help them expand,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “My Administration is working to make Pennsylvania a leader in economic development, job creation and innovation. We will continue to compete aggressively for projects like this one — and C&J Industries’ decision to continue growing in the Commonwealth sends a clear message that Pennsylvania is open for business.”

C&J Industries operates out of two side-by-side buildings totaling 214,285 square feet at 760 Water Street in Meadville. The manufacturing facility totals 162,370 square-feet and is at maximum capacity. With this investment, C&J will undertake a 24,200 square-foot expansion of the manufacturing facility, which includes an enclosed walkway to join the two buildings and the purchase of new manufacturing equipment.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $3 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $60,000 workforce development grant to train workers.

“Manufacturing is one of the five key industries in our new Economic Development Strategy, and we’re going continue to strengthen that sector by making strategic investments in companies like C&J Industries,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “C&J has been a mainstay in Crawford County for over 60 years, and we’re thrilled to support their expansion. We look forward to the next 60 years as they continue grow and thrive right here in the Commonwealth.”

C&J Industries manufactures thermoplastic products for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in a variety of industries, including medical, pharmaceutical packaging, telecommunications, business machines, transportation, industrial, and consumer products.

“On behalf of our nearly 300 employees, we’re thrilled to receive this investment,” said Jerry Sargent, CEO, C&J Industries. “This commitment from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will allow our employee-owned company and their families, and the community we have called home for 62 years, to continue to grow and thrive.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“C&J Industries is a legacy company in Crawford County and we were thrilled to see the Commonwealth support their expansion which will allow for job creation and substantial growth at the Meadville facility,” said Jim Becker, Executive Director, Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County. “The company is now able to expand their physical plant, hire over 60 new employees, and invest major dollars into machinery and equipment in order to meet customer demand. This project will have lasting impacts on Crawford County and the region.”

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. The Governor’s ten-year Economic Development Strategy, announced earlier this year, will capitalize on the Commonwealth’s strengths and reignite our economy.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced nearly $2 billion in private sector investments through the Governor’s Action Team and PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) investments.

The 2024-25 budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program;

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program; $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth;

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s Budget website.

