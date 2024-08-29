Integra Balance AI Showcases Innovation at ICPAS Summit24

Chicago, IL, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Balance AI proudly participated as an exhibitor during ICPAS Summit24, which took place on August 27–28. The Illinois CPA Society organized a professional association that brings together over 1,000 leaders in the profession and accounting community for two days of networking, learning, and innovation.



Integra Balance AI has given the most cutting-edge automation solutions in bookkeeping for accounting practices, and this has been highly commended. The company's booth offered live demos for AI-powered bookkeeping tools designed to revolutionize the way accounting firms do their finances.

Ganesh Ranganathan, CEO of Integra Global Solutions, expresses, "Being a member at ICPAS Summit24 has kept us at the forefront in networking with innovative professionals looking to see what the future of accounting will unveil. Our AI solutions opened big discourses on changes in technology and what it will have to offer for the industry."

Integra Balance AI participation in the Summit reaffirms its commitment towards leading innovation in the accounting profession through continuous development of solutions that empower professionals to excel in a digitizing landscape.

About Integra Balance AI

Integra Balance AI is a leader in accounting automation, providing innovative AI-powered solutions to streamline bookkeeping processes for accounting firms. With a focus on reducing errors and enhancing efficiency, Integra Balance AI’s tools integrate seamlessly with major accounting software platforms, helping firms achieve greater accuracy and productivity.

For more information about Integra Balance AI and its AI-driven bookkeeping solutions, please visit www.integrabalance.ai

