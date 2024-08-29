Driven by its nutritional benefits, cost-effectiveness, and versatility, Global Whey Permeate Market to Exceed a Valuation of USD 984.2 million by 2034: FMI

The Whey Permeate industry in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, reaching USD 140.7 million by 2034. Whey permeate is a cost-effective ingredient that enables food and beverage manufacturers to reduce production costs while maintaining quality by replacing more expensive dairy ingredients like sweet whey powder, lactose, and skimmed milk powder.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide Whey Permeate market is valued at USD 497.1 million in 2024 and it is anticipated to reach USD 984.2 million by 2034. Over the next decade, global whey permeate demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Whey Permeates' cost-effectiveness enables broader utilization across various food applications, and feed applications maintaining efficient production capacity and strengthening profitability across the sphere.

Whey is recycled into a useful ingredient rather than wasted away, reducing its adverse environmental impacts. This promotes a circular economy further by minimizing waste and optimizing resource consumption. The dairy industry is increasing its sustainability initiatives, lowering its carbon footprint, and promoting greener production methods through the inclusion of whey permeate into a range of food and feed products.

Recent changes to China's whey permeate import regulations have had major impacts on the market. Due to the streamlining of the import process established by these changes to the legislation, premium whey permeate products that pass strict safety and quality standards can now be imported. This has made it easier for foreign manufacturers to enter the Chinese market and guarantees a consistent supply of good-quality whey permeate.

Key Takeaways from the Whey Permeate Report:

The global Whey Permeate market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 984.2 million by 2034.

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2034. Global demand for Whey Permeate is likely to soar at 7.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. North America is projected to hold a dominant value share of 3 6.8% in the global market by 2034.

in the global market by 2034. U.K. market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 5.3% during the projection period.

“The whey permeate market is experiencing robust growth, driven by its nutritional benefits, cost-effectiveness, and versatility in food and beverage applications. Technological advancements and regulatory changes have further boosted its adoption. Additionally, its sustainable nature as a byproduct of cheese production aligns with environmental goals, making it an preferred ingredient for manufacturers. Overall, the market outlook for whey permeate remains positive and promising", says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?



Lactalis Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Agro Complex, Agropur, Milk Specialities Global, Arion Dairy Products, Eurial Ingredients & Nutrition, Proliant Dairy Ingredients, Anchal Delight Foods Pvt Ltd, Numidia, and Pure Valley are key Whey Permeate manufacturers listed in the report.

These companies are focusing on research and development, sustainable sourcing, and new formulations. They are also emphasizing environment-friendly practices and product certifications to satisfy the increasing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. For instance,

In 2021, Friesland Campina DMV expanded its production capacity for permeates at its facility in Veghel, the Netherlands.

In 2020, Lactalis Ingredients introduced a new whey permeate product with high solubility, suitable for various food and beverage applications.

Lactalis Ingredients is expanding its presence in emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, to tap into the growing demand for processed foods and nutritional products.



Leading Whey Permeate Brands

Lactalis Ingredients

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Agro Complex

Agropur

Milk Specialities Global

Arion Dairy Products

Eurial Ingredients & Nutrition

Proliant Dairy Ingredients

ANCHAL DELIGHT FOODS PVT LTD

Numidia

Pure Valley

Others

Browse full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/whey-permeate-market

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Whey Permeate market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the Whey Permeate market based on End Use (Food and Beverage (fermented products, milk beverages, desserts, cheese spread, dairy industry, bakery industry, chocolate and confectionary industry, instant soups and sauces, seasoning and snacks, vending mix and powder beverages, dry mixes), and Feed Application (pigs feed, pet food, as a filler for milk substitutes for calves, others)), Packaging (25 Kg Bag, and Big Bags (In Bulk)) across various regions.

Key Segments of Market Report

By End Use:

As per end use, the market has been categorized into Food and Beverage (fermented products, milk beverages, desserts, cheese spread, dairy industry, bakery industry, chocolate and confectionary industry, instant soups and sauces, seasoning and snacks, vending mix and powder beverages, dry mixes), and Feed Application (pigs feed, pet food, as a filler for milk substitutes for calves, others)

By Packaging:

This segment is further categorized into 25 Kg Bag, and Big Bags (In Bulk)

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

French Translation:

Future Market Insights (FMI), le marché mondial du perméat de lactosérum est évalué à 497,1 millions USD en 2024 et devrait atteindre 984,2 millions USD d’ici 2034. Au cours de la prochaine décennie, la demande mondiale de perméat de lactosérum devrait augmenter à un TCAC de 7,1 %.

La rentabilité de Whey Permeates permet une utilisation plus large dans diverses applications alimentaires et animales, ce qui permet de maintenir une capacité de production efficace et de renforcer la rentabilité dans l’ensemble du secteur.

Le lactosérum est recyclé en un ingrédient utile plutôt que gaspillé, ce qui réduit ses impacts environnementaux négatifs. Cela favorise davantage l’économie circulaire en minimisant les déchets et en optimisant la consommation de ressources. L’industrie laitière intensifie ses initiatives en matière de durabilité, réduit son empreinte carbone et promeut des méthodes de production plus écologiques grâce à l’inclusion de perméat de lactosérum dans une gamme de produits destinés à l’alimentation humaine et animale.

Les récents changements apportés à la réglementation chinoise sur l’importation de perméat de lactosérum ont eu des impacts majeurs sur le marché. En raison de la rationalisation du processus d’importation établie par ces modifications à la législation, les produits de perméat de lactosérum de qualité supérieure qui répondent à des normes de sécurité et de qualité strictes peuvent désormais être importés. Cela a facilité l’entrée des fabricants étrangers sur le marché chinois et garantit un approvisionnement constant en perméat de lactosérum de bonne qualité.

Principaux points à retenir du rapport sur le perméat de lactosérum :

Le marché mondial du perméat de lactosérum devrait atteindre une valorisation de 984,2 millions USD d’ici 2034.

devrait atteindre une valorisation de d’ici 2034. La demande mondiale de perméat de lactosérum devrait grimper à un TCAC de 7,1 % au cours de la période de prévision.

au cours de la période de prévision. L’Amérique du Nord devrait détenir une part de valeur dominante de 3 à 6,8 % sur le marché mondial d’ici 2034.

sur le marché mondial d’ici 2034. Le marché britannique devrait connaître un TCAC de 5,3 % au cours de la période de projection.

« Le marché du perméat de lactosérum connaît une croissance robuste, grâce à ses avantages nutritionnels, à sa rentabilité et à sa polyvalence dans les applications agroalimentaires. Les progrès technologiques et les changements réglementaires ont encore stimulé son adoption. De plus, sa nature durable en tant que sous-produit de la production de fromage s’aligne sur les objectifs environnementaux, ce qui en fait un ingrédient privilégié par les fabricants. Dans l’ensemble, les perspectives du marché du perméat de lactosérum restent positives et prometteuses », déclare Nandini Roy Choudhury, partenaire client chez Future Market Insights

Qui gagne ?

Lactalis Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Agro Complex, Agropur, Milk Specialities Global, Arion Dairy Products, Eurial Ingredients & Nutrition, Proliant Dairy Ingredients, Anchal Delight Foods Pvt Ltd, Numidia et Pure Valley sont les principaux fabricants de perméat de lactosérum répertoriés dans le rapport.

Ces entreprises se concentrent sur la recherche et le développement, l’approvisionnement durable et les nouvelles formulations. Ils mettent également l’accent sur les pratiques respectueuses de l’environnement et les certifications de produits pour satisfaire la demande croissante d’ingrédients naturels et durables. Par exemple

En 2021, Friesland Campina DMV a augmenté sa capacité de production de perméats dans son usine de Veghel, aux Pays-Bas.

En 2020, Lactalis Ingredients a lancé un nouveau produit à base de perméat de lactosérum à haute solubilité, adapté à diverses applications agroalimentaires.

Lactalis Ingredients étend sa présence sur les marchés émergents, en particulier dans la région Asie-Pacifique, afin de répondre à la demande croissante d’aliments transformés et de produits nutritionnels.



Principales marques de perméat de lactosérum

· Lactalis Ingrédients

· Arla Foods Groupe d’ingrédients P/S

· Complexe Agro

· Agropur

· Spécialités de lait dans le monde entier

· Produits laitiers Arion

· Eurial Ingrédients & Nutrition

· Ingrédients laitiers Proliant

· ANCHAL DELIGHT FOODS PVT LTD

· Numidie

· Pure vallée

· Autrui

Obtenez des informations plus précieuses

Future Market Insights (FMI), dans sa nouvelle offre, fournit une analyse impartiale du marché mondial du perméat de lactosérum en présentant des données historiques sur la demande (2019 à 2023) et des statistiques prévisionnelles pour la période de 2024 à 2034.

L’étude intègre des informations convaincantes sur le marché du perméat de lactosérum en fonction de l’utilisation finale (aliments et boissons (produits fermentés, boissons lactées, desserts, fromage à tartiner, industrie laitière, industrie de la boulangerie, industrie du chocolat et de la confiserie, soupes et sauces instantanées, assaisonnements et collations, mélanges distributrices et boissons en poudre, mélanges secs) et application d’aliments (aliments pour porcs, aliments pour animaux de compagnie, comme charge pour les substituts de lait pour veaux, autres)), l’emballage (sac de 25 kg et les big bags (en vrac)) dans diverses régions.

Segments clés du rapport sur le marché

Par utilisation finale :

En ce qui concerne l’utilisation finale, le marché a été classé en aliments et boissons (produits fermentés, boissons lactées, desserts, fromage à tartiner, industrie laitière, industrie de la boulangerie, industrie du chocolat et de la confiserie, soupes et sauces instantanées, assaisonnements et collations, mélanges distributrices et boissons en poudre, mélanges secs) et application d’aliments (aliments pour porcs, aliments pour animaux de compagnie, comme charge pour substituts de lait pour veaux, autres)

Par emballage :

Ce segment est en outre classé en sac de 25 kg et big bags (en vrac)

Par région :

L’analyse de l’industrie a été réalisée dans des pays clés d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Europe, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud, d’Océanie, du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique.

À propos de la division Food & Beverage de Future Market Insights (FMI)

Des analyses d’experts, des informations exploitables et des recommandations stratégiques – l’équipe Food & Beverage de Future Market Insights (FMI) aide les clients du monde entier à répondre à leurs besoins uniques en matière de veille économique. Avec un répertoire de plus de 1 000 rapports et 1 million + de points de données, l’équipe a analysé l’industrie alimentaire et des boissons de manière lucide dans 50+ pays depuis plus d’une décennie. L’équipe fournit des services de recherche et de consultation de bout en bout ; Contactez-nous pour découvrir comment nous pouvons vous aider.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

