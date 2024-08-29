IZEA’s IZZY Influencer Marketing AI Assistant Now Available in IZEA Flex Platform

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced that IZZY, its groundbreaking AI assistant with capabilities fine-tuned for influencer marketing professionals, is now available to users of IZEA Flex, its comprehensive influencer marketing platform. Combining the power of IZEA's BrandGraph and IZEA Flow with a large language model (LLM), IZZY is an advanced AI assistant that brings a new level of efficiency and precision to influencer marketing campaigns.



Initially unveiled by IZEA CEO Ted Murphy at the second annual AI Days event during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, IZZY has successfully completed its private beta phase and is now ready to revolutionize influencer marketing for Flex subscribers.

IZZY: A Game-Changer in Influencer Marketing Intelligence

IZZY leverages extensive data from IZEA to deliver detailed influencer profiles, audience analytics, and strategic recommendations based on historical influencer performance. Flex users can seamlessly interact with IZZY, receiving instant, data-driven insights that empower them to quickly access influencer profiles, dive into predictive audience analytics, and make informed decisions that align with their campaign goals. This streamlined interaction enhances efficiency and effectiveness, saving time and boosting the impact of their campaigns.

Experience IZZY

IZZY not only processes extensive data but also transforms it into actionable insights, addressing common challenges like identifying the right influencers or developing a campaign strategy. This allows marketers to reduce the time and money invested in developing and analyzing campaigns, with IZZY acting as an unparalleled AI assistant.

Intelligent Predictions with Clear Rationale

IZZY goes beyond providing predictions by offering the confidence and rationale behind its inferences. It delivers the transparency crucial for informed decision-making, providing detailed context about influencers, their audience, and their content. This ensures marketers understand the strategic “why” behind every recommendation, empowering them to make more informed and effective choices.

“IZZY is a significant upgrade for our Flex subscribers, combining nearly two decades of data-driven insights with cutting-edge AI capabilities,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Founder and CEO. “This advanced AI assistant taps into our comprehensive dataset to reveal insights that were previously out of reach, fundamentally transforming how marketers approach influencer marketing. By integrating IZZY into IZEA Flex, we’re not just enhancing the platform; we’re empowering our users to make smarter decisions, craft more impactful campaigns, and achieve unparalleled success in their influencer marketing efforts.”

New users can explore the powerful combination of IZEA Flex and IZZY with a 10-day free trial, experiencing firsthand how AI-driven insights can revolutionize their influencer marketing efforts. To get started, visit izea.com/flex .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

