TSplus Announces Strategic Partnership with ITS Integra to Enhance Virtualization Solutions in France

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, a leading provider of remote access and application delivery solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ITS Integra, a renowned French managed services provider specializing in secure, high-performance IT infrastructure and cloud services. This partnership aims to offer a new level of secure, efficient, and cost-effective virtualization solutions to businesses across France, with a particular focus on sectors such as healthcare.



About ITS Integra

ITS Integra is a prominent player in the French market, specializing in managed services, cloud hosting, and cybersecurity solutions. With a strong emphasis on data security and operational continuity, ITS Integra is certified across six levels of Health Data Hosting (HDS) standards, making it the partner of choice for healthcare providers and other industries with critical data needs. The company is recognized for its expertise in providing bespoke IT solutions that support businesses in maintaining and optimizing their IT operations.

A Strategic Partnership for Secure and High-Performance Virtualization

This partnership strengthens TSplus’s mission to make applications and data secure and easily accessible from any device or network. By collaborating with ITS Integra, TSplus further enhances its ability to provide an alternative to traditional remote access solutions like Citrix and Microsoft RDS, combining superior value, simplicity, and security.

Through this partnership, TSplus will leverage ITS Integra’s highly secure data centers to host its solutions, ensuring maximum availability and data protection for clients. This collaboration is designed to offer comprehensive support services, operational maintenance, and optimization to ensure the seamless performance of TSplus solutions, coupled with exceptional customer service.

For more information, ITS Integra dedicated a full “Solution” page to TSplus application on their website.

Expanding Presence in the French Market

“After 17 years on the international market, we are excited to reinvest in the French market,” said François Stoop, Business Manager TSplus France. “Partnering with ITS Integra has allowed us to successfully migrate clients from other solutions to TSplus, with impressive results. Our collaboration enables us to offer a tailored remote desktop solution that includes hosting, maintenance, cybersecurity, and more, ensuring optimal service for our shared customers. ITS Integra is an ideal and trusted MSSP partner, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

Jan Gabriel, Director of Alliances & Marketing at ITS Integra, added, “We are thrilled to partner with TSplus, a company that shares our commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and cost-effective virtualization solutions. This partnership allows us to provide our clients with a powerful alternative to traditional solutions, backed by the stability and proven financial model of TSplus. We expect this collaboration to drive significant value for our customers, particularly in the healthcare sector where security and performance are paramount.”

TSplus Keeps Recruiting for its Partner Network!

Partnering with TSplus provides access to a range of exclusive benefits, including high-quality support, competitive pricing, and opportunities for business growth. Visit TSplus Partner Program to learn more on how to join our network of successful partners.

