Green Coatings Market Share, Future and Current Trend, Global Value, Demand, Region, Application: 2021-2030

Green Coatings Market

Advantages of green coatings in the construction industry and high-end developments in the sector drive the growth of the global green coatings market. ” — Allied Market Research (AMR)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research report by Allied Market Research, Global Green coatings market is set to garner $104.0 billion by 2030 and witnessing at a 4.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

By region, the market across Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly one-third of the global green coatings market. This is attributed to the government regulations toward limiting the usage of VOCs in the painting segment due to health and environmental risks caused because of the formation of aerosol. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.2% by 2030.

By application, the architectural coatings segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global green coatings market. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to the growth in building & construction industry, along with the policies of environment agencies to keep them eco-friendly.

Advantages of green coatings in the construction industry and high-end developments in the sector drive the growth of the global green coatings market. On the other hand, certain disadvantages associated with waterborne coatings in the building industry impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of effective solutions for waste management and increasing use of waterborne coatings promoted by government in the APAC region are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

By type, the waterborne coatings segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global green coatings market. The radiation cure coatings segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, due to the increasing research and development activities in the sector.

By Type

Waterborne Coatings

Powder Coatings

High-Solids Coatings

Radiation Cure Coatings

By Application

Architectural Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Automotive Coatings

Wood Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Other

Key players in the industry -

1. Arkema Group

2. Asian Paints Limited

3. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

4. Akzo Nobel N.V.

5. PPG Industries

6. Lifetime Green Coatings

7. The Sherwin-Williams Company

8. BASF SE

9. Berger Paints India Limited

10. Jotun A/S

