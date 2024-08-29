Jordan: International Day of the Disappeared: Supporting Syrian Families of Missing Persons

The event included families of missing persons and featured a poignant photo exhibition that will be open to the public until September 4th. The exhibit showcases 26 photos and a group of stories that shed light on the inspiring journeys of these families, highlighting their resilience in the face of adversity. Additionally, a booth displayed dairy products, pickles, embroidery, soap and household cleaners crafted by Syrian families of missing persons who have received support from the ICRC. Guests also listened to a recorded poem written by a sister of a missing person, adding a firsthand personal touch to the event.



The ICRC supports Syrian families of missing persons residing in Jordan by guiding them in exercising their right to seek and receive information about the fate and whereabouts of their missing loved ones, helping them access Protection of Family Links services to obtain the information they need. ICRC’s support also includes providing psychosocial group sessions for emotional support, offering relief aid and livelihood support, ensuring access to healthcare through emergency cash aid, and assisting with legal and administrative challenges to safeguard their rights and legal status amidst the turmoil of disappearance.



Sarah Avrillaud, ICRC’s Head of Delegation in Jordan, emphasized the profound impact of disappearances, stating, “The full scale of the missing issue is often unacknowledged, but the devastating and enduring effects on individuals, families, and communities cannot be underestimated. Families endure years of uncertainty and anguish, seeking information about their missing loved ones, representing not only an emotional burden but also a legal and financial struggle, especially if the missing person was the family’s primary provider.”

In Jordan, over 3,300 missing persons have been registered with the ICRC or the Jordan Red Crescent Society by families searching for their loved ones. Most of these cases are related to the Syrian conflict, along with other conflicts around the world as well as issues related to migration.



Bruno Raymond, ICRC Protection Coordinator in Jordan, said, "The families of missing persons are as much victims of conflicts and violence as their missing relatives. Recognizing their loss and addressing their needs are integral parts of the response to alleviate economic hardship, psychosocial problems, and legal and administrative requirements. It is crucial that we stand in solidarity with these families and provide the necessary support and resources to help them navigate through this difficult journey of uncertainty and anguish."

