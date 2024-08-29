FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 29, 2024

BEGAP APPLICATION PORTAL RE-LAUNCHED

Grant applications can now be submitted for property damaged by the 2023 and/or 2024 flooding.

Montpelier, Vt. – The Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program (BEGAP) application portal is now open. Businesses and nonprofits (including landlords and farms) with damaged property from the 2023 and/or 2024 floods are encouraged to visit the Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program page to learn how the program works and what they need to have on hand before they begin the online application process. A pre-recorded webinar walks applicants step-by-step through the process and answers several FAQ’s.

All applicants seeking assistance in preparing to submit this grant application can receive help from the Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation (CVEDC). CVEDC is the statewide technical assistance provider for BEGAP. Fill out their support request form and they will follow up with resources to help. and they will follow up with resources to help.

Businesses located in the Northeast Kingdom may also attend walk-in clinics hosted by the Northeastern Vermont Development Association. Clinics will be open from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, September 5th at NVDA Offices (36 Eastern Avenue, Suite 1 St. Johnsbury) and on Monday, September 9th at Do North Coworking (930 Broad Street, Lyndonville).

Agricultural businesses are encouraged to visit the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (AAFM) website for guidance before applying. If agricultural businesses have questions, they can email: agr.floodresponse@vermont.gov. ­­­

Non-English speakers in need of translation assistance can email ACCD.BizFloodGrant@Vermont.gov to be connected with state-contracted translation and interpretation services.

For additional questions about the Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program please email ACCD.BizFloodGrant@Vermont.gov.

For the latest update on this program and all flood recovery updates, sign up for the Severe Storm Recovery Newsletter.

