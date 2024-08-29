The Tooth Co.: Dr. Conor Perrin Celebrates 10 Years of Providing Patients in Irvine, California, with Exceptional Dental Services

Irvine, California, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Tooth Co., led by Dr. Conor Perrin, a premier dentist in Irvine, CA, dedicated to delivering high-quality dental care that ensures optimal results and lifelong healthy smiles, is proud to announce the celebration of its 10th anniversary of providing exceptional dental services to patients in Irvine and the surrounding communities.

With state-of-the-art technology, a compassionate approach, and a comprehensive range of dental services—including cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, general dentistry, and emergency dentistry—The Tooth Co. has built a strong reputation in the local community as a reliable, stress-free, and comfortable dental practice. After a decade of serving Irvine, CA, and nearby areas such as Lake Forest, Tustin, Laguna Hills, and Aliso Viejo, The Tooth Co. is excited to continue offering its services for many more years to come.

“We believe an exceptional dental experience goes beyond high-quality treatment; it involves compassion and building personal connections with our patients that foster trust and understanding,” said a spokesperson for The Tooth Co. “By taking the time to get to know our patients and understand their unique needs, we can focus on the dental health goals that matter most to them and their families.”

Dr. Conor Perrin leverages his advanced training and experience to provide the highest level of dental care in a gentle, compassionate manner, treating each patient as if they were a member of his own family. Some of the expert dental services offered at The Tooth Co. include:

Cosmetic Dentistry: Dr. Perrin offers exceptional cosmetic dentistry services in Irvine, CA, including veneers, bonding, and teeth whitening, with personalized treatment plans designed to help patients achieve their ideal smile.

Dental Implants: Dental implants are a cutting-edge solution for replacing missing teeth. Dr. Perrin's dental implants are a long-lasting, natural-looking option that restores both function and aesthetics, helping patients regain their confidence and comfort.

General Dentistry: As a general dentist in Irvine, CA, Dr. Perrin offers a wide array of services, from routine checkups and restorations to cosmetic smile makeovers and pediatric dentistry. The Tooth Co. is equipped to meet the dental needs of the entire family under one roof, providing teeth cleanings and exams, tooth-colored fillings, crowns and bridges, dentures, fluoride treatments, root canal therapy, and tooth extractions.

Emergency Dentistry: The skilled team at The Tooth Co. is prepared to handle dental emergencies, providing timely care and guidance to ensure patients receive the treatment they need when they need it most. Dr. Perrin promptly diagnoses dental emergencies and creates a treatment plan to help patients return to optimal oral health.

The Tooth Co. invites prospective patients to contact its friendly front desk team today with any questions or to schedule an appointment.

About The Tooth Co.

The Tooth Co. is a family and cosmetic dental practice led by Dr. Conor Perrin, serving patients in Irvine, CA, and the surrounding communities for the past 10 years. With a welcoming and friendly environment that prioritizes patient comfort and safety, The Tooth Co. offers a wide range of high-quality dental treatments using the latest technology and techniques. Dr. Perrin and his team focus on the dental health goals that matter most to patients and their families.

