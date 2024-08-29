CalAmp Welcomes Thomas Ayers as General Manager of Edge Device Business

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp Corp. (“CalAmp”), a telematics company that provides products and solutions that help organizations monitor, track and protect vital assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Ayers as General Manager of its Edge Device business. In this role, Ayers will spearhead the growth and innovation of CalAmp’s edge device portfolio, leveraging his extensive expertise in hardware development and leading-edge technology.



Ayers brings to CalAmp deep experience in hardware design, engineering, and strategic leadership. His proven track record of driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions in the hardware sector will be instrumental as CalAmp continues to push the boundaries of IoT and telematics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Thomas Ayers to the CalAmp team,” said Chris Adams, CEO of CalAmp. “Thomas’s extensive experience and visionary approach to hardware innovation will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our edge device offerings and meet the evolving needs of our customers. His leadership will play a key role in advancing our technology strategy and driving growth in this critical business segment.”

Ayers has held several senior leadership positions throughout his career, where he has been recognized for his ability to lead teams in the development of next-generation hardware solutions. Most recently he was the Vice President R&D, Automotive Image Sensors, at onsemi. His expertise spans across various industries, including telecommunications, automotive, and industrial IoT, making him a perfect fit for CalAmp’s mission to deliver advanced technology that connects and secures the mobile economy.

“Joining CalAmp is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company that is at the forefront of IoT and telematics innovation,” said Ayers. “I look forward to working with the talented team at CalAmp to drive the next wave of innovation in edge devices and to deliver impactful solutions that meet the broad needs of our customers around the globe.”

Ayers holds a Master of Electrical and Computing Engineering and has been recognized for his contributions to the field of hardware engineering, including several patents for his pioneering designs. His appointment marks a significant step in CalAmp’s commitment to strengthening its leadership in the IoT space.

