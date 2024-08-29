IT Nation Reveals Connect 2024 Event to Fuel MSP Community Growth

Taking place from November 6-8, this must-attend conference includes a variety of innovation, education, and networking-focused tailored to MSP success

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation , a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, has announced the full lineup of activities for this year’s IT Nation Connect event. The event will feature over 60 speakers, 130 breakout sessions, and 160 exhibitors. IT Nation Connect 2024 is scheduled to take place from November 6-8 at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida.

As the premier event in the MSP industry, IT Nation Connect brings together leaders for three days of education, inspiration, and networking. Attendees will gain actionable insights from the broader MSP community aimed at enhancing their businesses, while contributing to the growth of a collaborative technology community.

"IT Nation Connect is the annual cornerstone event for the MSP community, driving collaboration and sparking the next phase of industry growth," said Gregg Lalle, Senior Vice President and General Manager of IT Nation. "We’re thrilled to welcome attendees back this year to engage in collective learning and deepen our community bonds. As businesses navigate the future with a focus on cybersecurity, AI, and hyperautomation, our goal is to provide an inclusive platform that fosters the exchange of best practices and thought leadership, empowering MSPs to maintain profitability and enhance security."

IT Nation Connect 2024 keynote speakers and session highlights include 130+ sessions across five tracks, addressing key MSP challenges: Cybersecurity, Sales & Marketing, Service Delivery & Operations, Leadership & Management, and Strategy & Growth.

Each session offers practical business advice from industry experts, with several industry communities collaborating to bring forward and deliver their best content. At IT Nation Connect 2024:

Tony Hawk will deliver the keynote, sharing his journey from a young skateboarding prodigy to a global icon. Hawk, known for his innovative style and landing the first-ever 900 twists, will inspire with his story of innovation and perseverance.

The featured breakout session, "Activating the Platform Approach - A Fireside Chat," will be moderated by Jay McBain of Canalys. Executives from ConnectWise, Microsoft, and Pax8 will discuss how platform-focused companies are leading the way to meet the needs of MSPs and SMBs.

60+ speakers include:

Bob Burg , author of The Go-Giver, discussing how MSPs can deliver exceptional value and increase their influence. This transformational philosophy has been the cornerstone of our Evolve peer groups for over 15 years.

Josh Constine, venture partner at SignalFire, exploring how MSPs can harness AI to streamline operations and grow their businesses. In addition to his keynote, Josh will host a workshop to educate partners on how to leverage AI in sales and marketing teams to drive organic growth.

160+ exhibitors will showcase the latest services and technologies tailored for MSPs, including top names like Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA, Pax8, Acronis, and Huntress. IT Nation will sponsor an ISV Summit for all vendors who support Connect at no cost. Details can be found here.

The PitchIT competition will feature the finalists from the PitchIT Accelerator Program, who will present their solutions for a chance to win $100,000 in total prizes. Details can be found here .

will feature the finalists from the PitchIT Accelerator Program, who will present their solutions for a chance to win $100,000 in total prizes. Details can be found . Volunteer opportunities include supporting K9s for Warriors by making dog treats or participating in the 5K Charity Fun Run, benefiting veterans.

include supporting K9s for Warriors by making dog treats or participating in the 5K Charity Fun Run, benefiting veterans. A new awards program will recognize achievements across the MSP community, offering opportunities for all attendees, including MSPs and vendors.



“The channel space is at an especially exciting juncture as AI becomes more ingrained in MSP’s daily operations and more providers start to adopt a platform-centric approach,” said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys. “I’m looking forward to sharing more with the IT Nation community about how they can best optimize this technology for their own businesses.”

For more information about IT Nation Connect, or to register online, visit https://www.connectwise.com/theitnation/connect-na .

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at connectwise.com/theitnation .

