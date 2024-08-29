Submit Release
Unlock Your PR Strategy with a Powerful Media Database

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do you target the right journalists who might be interested in your story? Our blog is here to guide you.

Learn what a media database is, its advantages for targeted outreach and how to select the right database for your PR needs.

Read the full post.

About Notified

At Notified, we champion the corporate storyteller. We empower investor relations and public relations professionals with the tools, technologies and expertise to tell their stories powerfully, effectively and flawlessly.  

Relied on by more than 10,000 global clients, we enable IR and PR teams to stay in control of their corporate narrative with a suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and dedicated customer service team. Our end-to-end communications solutions include everything from GlobeNewswire press release distribution, social listening and media monitoring to earnings calls, IR websites and investor days.

With Notified, your story goes here.

Learn more at notified.com, subscribe to our blog and follow us on LinkedIn. 

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Contact Information
Caroline Smith
Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/430046f2-ebe7-4d5a-bdb8-cc1b5d0dabbf

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


