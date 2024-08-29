Submit Release
Opendoor to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that Carrie Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 4:25pm PT/7:25pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.opendoor.com.

About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple and certain way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor is a team of problem solvers, innovators, and operators who are leading the future of real estate. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

