Intellect unveils Global Partnership Office in Bengaluru to drive strategic growth through eMACH.ai led Global Alliances

BENGALURU, INDIA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd,, an enterprise-grade financial technology leader providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions, announces the opening of a Global Partnership Office in Bengaluru. Driven by its commitment to First Principles Thinking, this facility marks a significant milestone in expanding partnership-led growth for Intellect, delivering customer-first solutions in the financial technology sector.

Located in the heart of India’s Silicon Valley, the Bengaluru office will serve as a hub to nurture partnerships, enhance technical capabilities and accelerate the deployment of Intellect’s advanced financial technology solutions composed with eMACH.ai. This opening reflects Intellect’s dedication to empowering its partners and customers by fostering continuous learning & development and amplifying its position as a global leader in enterprise grade technology for financial institutions.

Commenting on the milestone, Kannan Ramasamy, Chief Partner Officer, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, said, “Partnerships are key to Intellect’s growth strategy. Recognising their importance, we have made significant investments, including the establishment of the Global Partnership Office in Bengaluru. This facility is designed to strengthen and expand our footprints, serving as the epicenter of collaboration, innovation, and excellence with our global alliances. We are committed to providing our partners with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to succeed with eMACH.ai and lead in the financial technology landscape.”

To ensure partners are fully equipped to leverage eMACH.ai, Intellect has launched several initiatives. These include comprehensive AI Bootcamps, interactive webinars, and specialised training sessions, all aimed at enhancing partners’ proficiency and readiness. Furthermore, Intellect offers certification programs that validate partners’ expertise, positioning them as trusted eMACH.ai experts in the industry.

Over the past year, Intellect has made significant strides in achieving growth through strategic partnerships, earning accolades such as being named among Microsoft’s top 4 financial services technology partners and becoming a Global Strategically Important Partner in the financial services space for AWS. Its growing network of GSI partners, regional SIs, and strong collaborations with Big Four (Deloitte, KPMG, PwC and EY) and boutique consulting firms reflects Intellect’s commitment to a robust partner growth strategy.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 329 microservices, 535 events, and over 1757 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

For Media related info, please contact:

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91 89396 19676

Email: nachu.nagappan@intellectdesign.com

