Global Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electrosurgical devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.7 billion in 2023 to $10.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, minimally invasive surgery (mis), surgical procedure volumes, telemedicine and remote surgery.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The electrosurgical devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, robotics and automation, personalized medicine, value-based healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market

The increasing prevalence rate of chronic diseases contributed significantly to the growth of the electrosurgical devices and equipment market. Electrosurgical devices are used in the surgery of many life-threatening diseases such as skin cancer, small basal cell carcinomas, squamous cell carcinoma, wound surgery, skin surgery, non-cancerous moles, dentistry, and others. There has been an increase in the number of skin diseases worldwide.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the electrosurgical devices and equipment market include Bovie Medical Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, Smith and Nephew PLC.

Major companies operating in the electrosurgical devices and equipment market are focusing on developing innovative technology, such as electrosurgical generators, to strengthen their position in the market. Electrosurgical generators are devices used in medical procedures for cutting, coagulating, and manipulating tissues through the application of high-frequency electrical currents.

Segments:

1) By Product: Electrosurgery Generators, Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories, Argon and Smoke Management Systems

2) By Application: General Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery

3) By End User: Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global electrosurgical devices market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the electrosurgical devices market. The regions covered in the electrosurgical devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Electrosurgical devices and equipment are used for cutting, sealing, and coagulating tissue during a variety of open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

