Intellect forges Global Partnership with Wipro to transform Banking Technology Services with eMACH.ai

The Partnership leverages First Principles Thinking and AI, delivering Innovative, customer-centric solutions and improving operational efficiency

CHENNAI, INDIA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd (BSE: 538835, NSE: INTELLECT), an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions, announces a Global Strategic Partnership with Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company. This collaboration aims to leverage the groundbreaking eMACH.ai platform, a transformative technology designed using First Principles Thinking to simplify technology in the banking and insurance sectors. Together, they will deliver innovative and comprehensive IT solutions to clients in the banking and financial services industry.

Under the terms of the Partnership Agreement, Intellect and Wipro have joined forces to bring innovative IT solutions to the global banking and financial sectors. By combining Wipro’s IT services with Intellect’s advanced eMACH.ai platform, they aim to enhance operational efficiency and drive digital transformation for financial institutions. This partnership focuses on using data and AI to help organisations stay competitive and agile in a rapidly changing industry. The partnership will also include joint efforts to identify and pursue client opportunities, offering comprehensive support services such as project management and cloud services. Additionally, Intellect will provide specialised training to Wipro’s teams, ensuring they are well-equipped to implement and support these solutions effectively.

Commenting on the partnership, Kannan Ramasamy, Chief Partner Officer, Intellect Design Arena Limited, stated, “We are excited to embark on this global partnership with Wipro, a prominent player in IT services. The eMACH.ai platform’s innovative approach and comprehensive capabilities align with our goal to drive digital transformation across the financial services industry worldwide. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and customer satisfaction, ensuring that our clients remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global market.”

K Srinivasan, President, Europe & UK, Intellect Global Consumer Banking, added, “Our collaboration with Wipro represents a major leap forward in our mission to advance banking technology services globally. By integrating the advanced eMACH.ai platform with Wipro’s extensive IT expertise, we are positioned to deliver solutions that address the diverse needs of financial institutions around the world. This partnership will drive digital transformation, enhance operational efficiencies, and provide exceptional value to our global client base.”

Srinivasaa HG, Sr.VP and Business Head Europe, Wipro FullStride Cloud, is excited and upbeat about the speed of innovation, the Wipro-Intellect partnership will offer to clients. “Rapid and continuous experimentation and innovation has been the Banking and Financial sector’s linchpin. This partnership will bring to the clients, the end-to-end suite of thinking, platform and services in a secure environment, helping them devise, validate and scale solutions in the smoothest way and shortest turn-around time”.

“Partnering with Intellect Design Arena marks a significant milestone in our commitment to driving digital innovation in the financial services sector, said Jo Debecker, Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud. “Their deep domain expertise combined with our technological capabilities will enable us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our clients.”

About Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 329 microservices, 535 events, and over 1757 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

