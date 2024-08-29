Hilton West Palm Beach offers Flavorful Fall Specials

Hilton West Palm Beach Galley patio at dusk Grand Suite - Bedroom Aerial View - Hilton West Palm Beach Chris Inman, General Manager

Curated Experiences, Including 15% off, Prix Fixe Dinner, Florida Residents’ Rate, Hotel Credits and More Give Travelers A Break

This is a fantastic opportunity to experience the best of West Palm Beach before the busy tourism season begins in November.” — Chris Inman, General Manager

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilton West Palm Beach , where laidback charm meets refined elegance in the heart of bustling downtown West Palm Beach, is offering a variety of specials this fall. The 400-room, LEED-certified lifestyle hotel unveiled a property-wide, $25 million transformation in November 2023 that includes refreshed guestrooms, enhanced dining destinations, new lobby bar, a reimagined pool deck with six newly constructed cabanas, and much more.Hilton West Palm Beach fall specials include:- Flavor & Savor (Bookable now for stay dates in September): One night stay and prix fixe dinner for two at Galley , plus a bottle of wine upon check-in.- Experience the Stay (Bookable now for stay dates through December): $50 daily credit for use at any hotel restaurant or bar.- Florida Residents (Bookable now, ongoing): Receive up to 15% off the standard room rate.All guests receive a daily $15 food and beverage credit for use in all hotel outlets; one-hour hotel bike rental for two; two beach chairs and towels; complimentary access to all hotel group fitness classes; and neighborhood transportation via electric shuttle, giving guests access to the beach, nearby retail, cultural activations, and local community events.“This is a fantastic opportunity to experience the best of West Palm Beach before the busy tourism season begins in November,” said Chris Inman, general manager, Hilton West Palm Beach. “With specials for travelers and locals alike, we’re offering something truly fun and flavorful for everyone this fall.”Hilton West Palm Beach will make fall travel even more savory with its monthly “Bites and Beats,” featuring food trucks and music; monthly fitness classes , including F45 and sound healing; and activations such as movie nights; monthly wine dinners, held October through December; and holiday-themed cocktail classes in October and December.Hilton West Palm Beach features four food and beverage outlets, alfresco dining, a luxe lobby bar, resort-style pool with cabana service, ResortPass day passes for locals, over 35,000-square-feet of event space, and is walking distance to CityPlace, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, the West Palm Beach waterfront, and the Brightline station, connecting riders from Miami to Orlando.Recent renovations at Hilton West Palm Beach include Palma, a new lush lobby bar and experience; 400 refreshed guestrooms, including 43 fully renovated suites and 81 rooms with dedicated concierge services and specialty perks; the reimagined pool deck with palm trees and botanical landscapes and six new private cabanas; four dining concepts, including its signature restaurant Galley; and a new collection of modern art curated by Eaton Fine Art.Hilton West Palm Beach is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning, guest-loyalty program for Hilton's distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and the Hilton Honors mobile app.Hilton West Palm Beach is located at 600 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.For more information or to make a reservation, visit hiltonwestpalmbeach.com or call (561) 231-6000.Read more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at Stories.Hilton.com.ABOUT HILTON WEST PALM BEACHCentrally located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, the newly reimagined AAA 4-Diamond Hilton West Palm Beach features an array of world-class amenities, including four enhanced dining destinations, an oversized pool deck lined with cushioned cabanas and palm trees, refreshed guestrooms and suites, a curated art program that embodies the artistic energy of South Florida, and so much more. The 400-room lifestyle hotel is connected to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, located just two miles from world-famous Palm Beach, walking distance to the Brightline station and directly across the street from CityPlace, shopping and dining. This resort-like oasis features oversized lawn games, family-friendly activities, complimentary airport and neighborhood transportation, specialty group fitness classes, lobby bar and an outdoor fire pit. Guests looking to host events have a variety of options, including over 35,000-square-feet of total event space, 9 meeting rooms, outdoor event lawns and a large ballroom measuring 13,366-square-feet. Visitors can lounge at the resort-style pool, play family-friendly lawn games, ride a bike to Palm Beach, vibe to live entertainment, or break a sweat with a group fitness class.ABOUT HILTONHilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,800 properties and more than 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 195 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.