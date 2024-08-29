Premier Graphene’s Proprietary Graphene-Modified Asphalt Demonstrates Substantial Stability and Performance Improvements Compared to Conventional Asphalt in Laboratory Tests

EL CENTRO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI), formerly Premier Biomedical Inc., announced today a groundbreaking technical report with significant implications for the road and highway construction industries. Building on our successful integration of our high-grade, efficacious graphene in cement, the testing conducted by Baja California Test S.A. de R.L. de C.V., highlights that the integration of graphene into asphalt mixtures, demonstrates again substantial enhancement of stability and performance of the material. Detailed in Technical Report 238-2024, the study reveals that graphene-modified asphalt could lead to more durable roads and infrastructure, offering the potential to revolutionize road construction globally – higher-quality and much greater longevity.



Using conventional AC20 asphalt cement as the base binder, as directed by Pete Mendez, President of Premier, researchers added graphene at a 0.5% mass ratio, resulting in a significant increase in material viscosity and a remarkable 70% improvement in stability compared to traditional mixtures! Premier Graphene employed the industry standard, Marshall Test, to best demonstrate the graphene-enhanced asphalt efficacy outcomes and the demonstrably impressive stability values rising from an average of 1,123 kg to 1,864 kg.

The President of Baja California Test S.A. de R.L. de C.V., Engineer Ramiro Romero stated, "The earlier concrete additive results were impressive, but the outcomes with the asphalt application are simply astounding." He emphasized that this breakthrough could revolutionize road construction by producing longer-lasting pavements, reducing maintenance costs, and promoting sustainable practices. The research was conducted with efficient use of resources, utilizing local stone aggregates and showcasing the practical application of recent advancements in material science.

The encouraging results indicate that further exploration of graphene-modified mixtures is warranted. The next step could involve applying the asphalt mixture to a selected stretch of road in a major North American city for testing under both hot and cold conditions. By testing under the AMAAC Protocol Level II, researchers will gain deeper insights into the material's resistance to permanent deformation and environmental stresses, potentially paving the way for broader infrastructure applications across diverse climates and conditions.

“Separately, we await yet further confirmation of these results from the testing by the two very large materials companies with whom we have discussed and tested our unique asphalt additive,” stated Pedro Mendez. He continued, “We also anticipate further discussions with a major city government in North America to determine how the graphene-enhanced asphalt performs in a high traffic environment. If these tests match what we have seen in these independent laboratories, the results will revolutionize the asphalt industry, commencing with roads.”

As a result of the global interest in our graphene products, we are happy to share the test results with all interested parties, To request a copy of the test results, please email a request including your name and contact information to testresults@premiergrapheneinc.com . We will respond to all inquiries within 48 hours of receipt.

Graphene's integration into asphalt marks a significant leap forward in road construction technology. This innovation promises to deliver not only better roads but also a more durable and sustainable infrastructure for communities worldwide.

About Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI),

Premier Graphene and its Mexican affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies LLC created a proprietary, scalable method to create high-quality, low-cost graphene out of industrial hemp. The Company plans on creating proprietary graphene colloids that can address billion-dollar markets such as the cement industry. The Company also enjoys the capacity to create proprietary best-in-class graphene-enhanced lubricants and epoxies. The Company’s initial roll out will focus on markets that will require small capital expenditures. For example, and in the case of the cement industry, the Company will sell its graphene suspensions to existing multi-national cement manufacturers.

Premier engaged in a holding company reorganization so that the parent company, renamed from “Premier Biomedical Inc.”, has almost no convertible debentures (less than $20,000) outstanding. As a result, the successor issuer public company, Premier Graphene, Inc., has nearly no debt. The predecessor issuer’s debt remains in the original company, now a subsidiary of the publicly traded company. The Company is traded on the OTC Market, in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Premier Graphene, Inc. is in the process of a single corporate action – changing its name with FINRA and thus OTC Markets. Its articles of incorporation prohibit a reverse split. It is involved in the development of sophisticated products utilizing the unique characteristics of graphene, partnering with various related corporations and unrelated corporations.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions its readers that the statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI ), whose name is being changed from Premier Biomedical Inc., undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

