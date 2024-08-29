Dr. Babusai Rapaka Joins Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio

Now Accepting New Patients

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio is proud to welcome Dr. Babusai Rapaka, a board-certified gastroenterologist who treats all gastrointestinal disorders while specializing in pancreatic and hepatobiliary conditions.

A graduate of University of Texas at Austin, Dr. Rapaka earned his medical degree from the Health Science Center School of Medicine in San Antonio at University of Texas. Dr. Rapaka completed his medical residency at Emory University and his fellowship at the Mayo Clinic.

“I chose gastroenterology because I am passionate about understanding and treating complex disease disorders that significantly impact quality of life,” says Dr. Rapaka. “Patients can expect me to combine clinical problem-solving and procedural skills to make tangible differences in their lives.”

Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Rapaka will work to provide the best patient care for San Antonio residents.

GCSA is at 5223 Hamilton Wolfe, San Antonio, TX , and is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm (4pm on Fridays). Call 210-614-1234 or visit gastroconsa.com to schedule an appointment today.

