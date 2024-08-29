Process Analytics Market: Analyzing its Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, and Competitive Scenario, 2021-2031

Process Analytics Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The process analytics market was valued at $469.86 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 44.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the fact that the cloud segment enables organizations to manage their costs and helps them ensure improved business agility, which in turns drives the growth of the market in this segment.

Process analytics is a type of system that helps in analyzing and controlling the manufacturing processes. It also measures critical quality parameters and performance attributes of raw and in-process materials. In addition, it enables in-process data to be used for assessing the quality of a batch during manufacture, significantly reduces the need for finished product testing, and as a result, improves lead times. Furthermore, digital transformation is empowering users’ awareness for analyzing and understanding business processes and increase in adoption of algorithmic business are the significant growth opportunities for the future prospects of process analytics market forecast.

In addition, rise in implementation of task-level automation is positively impacting the growth of the process analytics market. However, competition from open-source alternatives is hampering the demand for commercial solutions and lack of skills and expertise limit the market growth. On the contrary, the need to focus on enhancing the customer experience is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the process analytics industry during the forecast period.

Region wise, the process analytics market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing digital landscape of the region and rise in initial adoption of advanced process analytics technology by the manufacturing enterprises. However, owing to its growing adoption of process analytics in manufacturing and IT & telecom sector across the developing countries in this region, is anticipated to drive the industry growth for the processing analytics market in Asia-Pacific region.

The key players profiled in the process analytics market analysis are Celonis, Fluxicon BV, Icaro Tech, Kofax Inc., Logpickr, Scheer GmbH, Worksoft, Inc., Minit, Monkey Mining BV, and ABBYY. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

