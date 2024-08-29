Hofmeister and Meincke to Distribute Sono Motors' Solar Bus Kit

Munich, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUNICH, August 29, 2024 – Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) (hereafter referred to as “Sono” or the “Company”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or “Sono Motors”), the solar technology company, announced that effective immediately, Sono Motors’ customers in Germany and Austria can obtain the innovative Solar Bus Kit from Sono Motors through Hofmeister & Meincke.

The Solar Bus Kit by Sono Motors is a highly efficient retrofit solution designed to reduce diesel consumption and lower CO2 emissions for public transportation buses. Optimized for common 12-meter bus models such as the Mercedes-Benz Citaro and MAN Lion’s City, the kit includes lightweight, semi-flexible solar panels that integrate seamlessly onto bus roofs. Each kit can save up to 1250l diesel per bus per year and up to 3.3t CO2 per bus per year.

Hofmeister & Meincke is a long-established Bremen-based company and a reliable partner for commercial vehicle workshops, vehicle manufacturers and industry throughout Germany. With 18 locations nationwide, Hofmeister & Meincke is one of the leading wholesalers on the German market for commercial vehicle parts and vehicle construction components and is also part of the FRICKE Group. The FRICKE Group is successfully active in the international trade in spare parts, agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles and garden technology in 27 countries at a total of 84 locations with more than 3,700 full-time employees.

Denis Azhar, Managing Director of Sono Motors, welcomed Hofmeister & Meincke, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Hofmeister & Meincke, a company with an impressive track record and reliability in the commercial vehicle sector. With their strong distribution network, we can market our Solar Bus Kit even more effectively. We are confident that this partnership can boost our sales and thereby contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions.”

As part of our joint efforts to introduce the Solar Bus Kit, Sono Motors will be attending the upcoming InnoTrans 2024 in September and both companies will be attending IAA Transportation 2024, two leading international trade fairs for traffic technology and the transportation sector. We invite all interested parties to visit us at these exhibitions to learn more about our innovative solutions and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

For more information about Sono Group N.V. and Sono Motors’ innovative solar solutions, visit ir.sonomotors.com.

END

ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every vehicle solar. Their disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility.

Be it retrofit or series solution: Sono Motors offers customized PV solutions according to the specific requirements for a variety of transportation industries.

The unmatched solar technology is also being licensed to other manufacturers for application in vehicles such as buses, trailers, trucks, camper vans, trains and boats.

We are running out of time. We need to stop wasting our planet’s resources. CO₂ emissions must be reduced, with immediate effect. We have decided to take matters into our own hands, by making clean mobility affordable for all. For you, and for generations to come.





CONTACT

Press:

press@sonomotors.com | www.sonomotors.com/press





Investors:

ir@sonomotors.com | ir.sonomotors.com





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project", "target", “will” and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the intentions, beliefs, or current expectations of the Company and Sono Motors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and could cause the companies’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to: our ability to access the unfunded portion of the investment from Yorkville, including our ability to successfully comply with the agreements related thereto and the absence of any termination event or any event of default; our ability to maintain relationships with creditors, suppliers, service providers, customers, employees and other third parties in light of the performance and credit risks associated with our constrained liquidity position and capital structure; the Company’s status as a foreign private issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; the Company’s ability to have its shares admitted to trading on OTCQB and to comply with OTCQB continuing standards, as well as its ability to have its shares admitted to trading on a stock exchange in the future; our ability to achieve our stated goals; our strategies, plan, objectives and goals, including, among others, the successful implementation and management of the pivot of the companies’ business to exclusively retrofitting and integrating their solar technology onto third party vehicles and the successful development, launch of sales and delivery of the Solar Bus Kit; our ability to raise the additional funding required beyond the investment from Yorkville to further develop and commercialize their solar technology and business as well as to continue as a going concern. For additional information concerning some of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 21, 2024, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on our website at ir.sonomotors.com. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely, such as the actions of courts, regulatory authorities and other factors. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.