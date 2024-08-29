NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 29, 2024.



OKX Announces Support for MATIC Token Migration to POL

OKX has announced its support for the upcoming migration of the MATIC token to POL, in line with Polygon's official plan. The migration process will begin on August 30, 2024, and includes several key dates for deposits, withdrawals and trading activities.



Key highlights of the migration support include:

Suspension of MATIC deposits and withdrawals on the Polygon PoS Network from August 30, 2024

Opening of POL deposits and withdrawals on ERC20 Mainnet in early September

Introduction of POL/USDT and POL/USDC spot trading pairs on September 4, 2024

Delisting of MATIC trading pairs and perpetual futures by September 9, 2024

Automatic conversion of user's MATIC holdings to POL at a 1:1 ratio on September 9, 2024



OKX advises users to manage their positions and settle any outstanding loans before the specified deadlines to ensure a smooth transition. The exchange will also make necessary adjustments to margin trading and flexible loans during the migration period.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.



OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.