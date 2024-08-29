MAI Labs launches KALP Studio: Complete infrastructure for blockchain development, revolutionizing the industry

MAI Labs unveils KALP Studio: Complete Blockchain platform. Democratizes Web3, offers DIY modules, fast deployment, scalability for all developers

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAI Labs is proud to announce the launch of KALP Studio, a revolutionary platform designed to democratize Blockchain and Web 3.0 development for developers of all experience levels. With the ability to build products on KALP DLT or even create entirely new chains, KALP Studio offers an unprecedented ecosystem

As a powerful platform, KALP Studio is a unique, all-in-one platform that offers a complete eco-system with pre-built DIY modules and robust infrastructure. It enables the fastest deployment of decentralized applications (dApps), adaptable to any industry or use case ripe for Blockchain disruption. Solutions built on KALP Studio are not only scalable and secure but also fully compliant, making them ideal for enterprise-grade innovations.

Mr. Mrityuanjaya Prajapati, Founder & CEO, KALP Studio, at the launch said, “By 2030, the Blockchain market is expected to cross $3.1 trillion, worldwide. The Blockchain industry still faces three major challenges in such a rapidly growing market. Firstly, there is a lack of availability of Blockchain experts to meet the expediting requirements. Secondly, the turnaround time within the market is too long. And thirdly, the overall cost of development is too high to adopt the advanced Blockchain technology.

“The vision to build KALP Studio to address these challenges and support the Global Blockchain developers' community and businesses with a premium & wholesome infrastructure. Thus, the industry can leverage the full potential of the market with groundbreaking Blockchain & Web3 innovations.”

Tapan Sangal, Founder of MAI Labs, highlighting some of the unique offering said, “KALP Studio is a revolutionary platform for the Blockchain industry. Being a chain-agnostic wholesome infrastructure with pre-built DIY modules, it can build disruptive industry solutions on Blockchain. It exponentially reduces costs and accelerate the project turnaround time. Overall, KALP Studio is an exclusive experience for developers with its advanced customization options and the best UI/UX.”

Considering the advance technology capabilities of the platform, KALP Studio is already selected as an exclusive platform for building Blockchain Projects, for “BUILD Hackathon”.

About KALP Studio:

KALP Studio, a product of KALP Digital, is a one-stop Blockchain Development infrastructure. It has an extensive ready-to-use module library for (dApps), future-centric features, third party integration & advanced customization capabilities, the best UI/UX and a complete supportive ecosystem to develop anything Blockchain. It can accelerate even the most innovative, scalable & complex Blockchain solutions development, seamlessly.

About MAI Labs:

MAI Labs is a deep tech company committed to democratizing and empowering users worldwide with accessible, innovative, and cutting-edge technologies. With a presence in the United States, India, Mauritius, Singapore and Dubai, MAI Labs leads a portfolio of ventures including MayaaVerse,Kalp Studio STOEX, MyIPR, and NIFTIQ among others, all dedicated to democratizing access and providing creative, immersive solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.