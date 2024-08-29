SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 29, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Avitus, Bringing Advanced Onchain Derivatives to Users

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Avitus, an innovative onchain derivative protocol designed to scale DeFi's open interest limits to billions of dollars. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to access Avitus' advanced derivative trading features directly through their wallet interface.

To access Avitus through OKX Wallet, users simply need to:

Ensure they have the latest version of OKX Wallet installed Navigate to the DApp browser within OKX Wallet Search for Avitus and connect their wallet

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.