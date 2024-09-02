Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market 2024 To Reach Xx Billion By 2028 At Rate Of Xx%

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The breast cancer diagnostics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.42 billion in 2023 to $4.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to awareness and screening campaigns, mammography screening, technological advancements, genetic testing, and multidisciplinary approach.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The breast cancer diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, liquid biopsies, 3d mammography (tomosynthesis), ai and machine learning, telemedicine and remote consultations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3284&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

The increasing incidence of breast cancer will require more equipment to diagnose, which will further increase the demand for the breast cancer diagnostics market. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer, affecting 2.1 million women every year, and causing the largest number of deaths from cancer in women. The goal of the early diagnosis is to improve the percentage of breast cancers diagnosed at an initial point so that more successful care will be used and the risk of death from breast cancer can be reduced.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the breast cancer diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics Inc., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Major companies operating in breast cancer diagnostics market are developing innovative AI breast cancer device to drive the revenues in the market. An AI-based diagnosis device refers to a technology that employs artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze medical data and provide diagnostic insights and recommendations. These devices use machine learning and data processing techniques to interpret complex medical information, aiding in the identification of various diseases or conditions with high accuracy and efficiency.

Segments:

1) By Type: Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Tests, Blood Tests, Other Types

2) By Technology: Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH), Immunohistochemical (IHC), Other Technologies

3) By Cancer Type: BRCA Breast Cancer, ER & PR Breast Cancer, HER 2 Breast Cancer, EGFR Mutation Test Breast Cancer, Other Cancer Types

4) By Diagnostic Type: Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies, Non-ionizing Imaging Technologies

5) By End Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Cancer Research Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the breast cancer diagnostics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the breast cancer diagnostics industry. The regions covered in the breast cancer diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Definition

Breast cancer is characterized by uncontrolled growth of cells in the breast, causing lumps. The breast cancer diagnostic devices are used to diagnose cancer that occurs in the breasts.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on breast cancer diagnostics market size, breast cancer diagnostics market drivers and trends, breast cancer diagnostics market major players, breast cancer diagnostics competitors' revenues, breast cancer diagnostics market positioning, and breast cancer diagnostics market growth across geographies. The breast cancer diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-cancer-monoclonal-antibodie-global-market-report

AI In Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Breast Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.