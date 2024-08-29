InterDigital to Showcase Excellence in Broadcast and Immersive Video Solutions at IBC 2024

InterDigital innovation impact on display alongside industry partners and collaborators at Ultra HD Forum, 5G-MAG Insights, and CSI Awards

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, will showcase state-of-the-art video innovation at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), taking place in Amsterdam from September 13 – 16. InterDigital will demonstrate at IBC alongside partners at the Ultra HD Forum, IABM lounge, and 5G-MAG Insights Tech Conference to amplify the impact of immersive video codecs and implementations of Advanced HDR by Technicolor solutions that empower consistent, high-quality HDR content delivery across devices and markets.



Jointly developed by InterDigital and Philips, Advanced HDR by Technicolor® is a suite of High Dynamic Range (HDR) production, distribution and display solutions that maximize image quality and enhance the consumer viewing experience. Our contributions to the Advanced HDR solutions offer the only HDR streaming format that brings HDR to consumers without any bitrate penalty or change to the standard dynamic range (SDR) workflow. At IBC, InterDigital and Philips will showcase the increasingly important role Advanced HDR solutions play in efficiently broadcasting HDR content across diverse distribution formats.

Experience the Demos at Ultra HD Forum and IABM

At the Ultra HD Forum booth in Hall 3, #B.21, InterDigital will highlight the advantages of Advanced HDR by Technicolor solutions for the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) and Brazil's Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão Digital (SBTVD) Forum. Advanced HDR by Technicolor is the only solution currently providing continuous, live HDR content via ATSC 3.0 stations -- also known as NEXTGEN TV -- across the U.S., and it has been included in the SBTVD TV 2.5 and TV 3.0 standards in Brazil. Advanced HDR by Technicolor, Fraunhofer and Hisense participated in a showcase held by Globo -- one of the largest media companies in Brazil and Latin America -- during the Paris games held this summer. InterDigital, along with Ateme, Fraunhofer, and Hisense, will jointly demonstrate encoder and display-side solutions for implementing SBTVD standards using cutting-edge technologies, such as MPEG-H, AVC, HDR, Advanced HDR by Technicolor, and VVC.

At the IABM room, InterDigital will showcase our Advanced HDR solutions offering the only Single Master Workflow. These solutions ensure automatic and tunable dynamic SDR to HDR and HDR to SDR conversions to sustain all distribution formats, which could be critical for sports and other emerging use cases. InterDigital will display the latest implementations of Advanced HDR solutions in European live sport events and live content distribution in U.S. markets.

Hear Us Present at 5G-MAG Insights

In addition to demos, InterDigital’s Valerie Allie will highlight the merits of our MPEG Visual Volumetric Video-based Coding (V3C) Immersive Platform to support the delivery of volumetric video experiences at the 5G-Media Action Group (5G-MAG) Insights Networking and Tech Conference. The presentation will take place on Friday, September 13 from 16:00 – 17:00.

InterDigital’s V3C Immersive Platform, developed alongside Philips, was recently contributed to the 5G-MAG Reference Tools to visualize, test, and demonstrate volumetric content, while supporting real-time V-PCC and MPEG Immersive Video MIV rendering on devices. 5G-MAG Reference Tools is an open-source repository that helps developers leverage standardized volumetric video technologies to explore the creation of new immersive content. Learn more and register to attend here .

Recognize Our Innovation Impact at the CSI Award

InterDigital has been shortlisted for three CSI Awards, recognizing our excellence in video processing, innovation in immersive video experiences, and solutions to mitigate the energy impact of the video value chain. Specifically, InterDigital has been shortlisted for an award recognizing Best Immersive Video for our contributions to MPEG V3C and Haptics standards, an award recognizing Best Sustainability Project or Initiative for our leading-edge research on pixel value reduction innovation and other energy-efficient solutions, and an award celebrating Best Video Processing Technology for our contributions to Advanced HDR by Technicolor solutions.

The CSI awards will be announced at IBC on September 13. Learn more about the InterDigital innovation that earned this recognition here .

To register and learn more about IBC, please click here .

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1714

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.