After Sun Care Products Market 2026 : Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast | At a CAGR of 3.7% 2019-2026

The global after sun care products market size is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

The global after sun care products market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global after sun care products market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across, North America contributed to the highest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the total revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would register the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.

📚 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6140

The global after sun care products market is segmented on the basis of price point, form, distribution channel, and region. Based on price point, the market is segmented into mass after-sun and premium after-sun. The mass after-sun segment contributed nearly three-fifths of the total revenue share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the premium after sun segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on form, the after sun care products market segments include cream, gel, lotion, essential oil, and others. The gel segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018. This segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue by 2026. However, the essential oils segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current after sun care products market trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing after sun care products market share and opportunities.

The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and detailed after sun care products market analysis are elucidated in the study.

The market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the industry.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable after sun care products market growth.

Industry player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of players along with the after sun care products market forecast.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6140

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

L’Oréal SAS

Lancaster Group

Unilever Plc

Estée Lauder Companies

Johnson & Johnson

Clarins Group

Coty Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido

Bioderma Laboratories

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dating-services-market

𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-care-products-market-A06832

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.