Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.24 billion in 2023 to $9.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to diagnostic imaging advancements, aging population, trauma and emergency care, oncology and cancer diagnosis.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, regulatory support, radiation reduction, value-based healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Market

The rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the computed tomography (CT) scanner devices and equipment market going forward. Cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are multifactorial, with highly overlapping risk factors, including smoking, metabolic syndrome, radiation, age, and air pollution. CT scans can be used to diagnose the presence of tumors and other abnormalities in the body, including those related to cancer and CVD. It is used to plan and guide interventional or therapeutic procedures, such as cryotherapy, radiofrequency ablation, and the implantation of radioactive seeds.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems.

Major companies operating in the computed tomography (CT) scanner devices and equipment market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies such as photon-counting technology to better serve patients. Photon-counting technology is a new innovation in computed tomography that allows for the detection of individual X-ray photons.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Low Slice, Medium Slice, High Slice

2) By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Musculoskeletal, Other Applications

3) By End User: Clinics, Diagnostic Services, Hospitals

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America was the largest region in the computed tomography scanners devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market share. The regions covered in the computed tomography (CT) scanners devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Computed tomography (CT) scanner devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of various diseases including cancer, bone-related diseases, cardiovascular diseases, gynecological diseases, urological diseases, and other diseases. CT scanners use computer-controlled X-rays to create images of the body.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market size, computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market driversand trends, computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market major players, computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipmentcompetitors' revenues, computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market positioning, and computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The computed tomography (ct) scanners devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

