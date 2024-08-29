System Integration Market Register at a CAGR of 18.1% | Top Key players, & Growth Forecast - 2031

System Integration Market Size

Increasing adoption of cloud computing and rapid growth of small & medium enterprises (SMEs) is boosting the growth of the global system integration market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global system integration market was valued at $351.8 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $1,838.6 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top strategies for success, emerging market trends, market size and projections, value chain, key areas for investment, and the competitive and regional landscapes. This information is particularly valuable for new entrants, shareholders, and industry leaders as they formulate strategies for future growth and take important actions to solidify their market position.

System integration offers protection against income loss due to an inability to work caused by permanent or temporary disability. This insurance covers a portion of lost income as well as medical expenses if the policyholder becomes disabled due to an accident. It includes sick leave and offers both short-term and long-term disability benefits.

The market’s growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the rapid expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Additionally, there is a growing demand for low-cost and energy-efficient production processes, which is boosting the system integration market. However, the market faces challenges such as limited awareness among customers and budget constraints for enterprises. On the other hand, technological advancements—such as the integration of edge computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence—are expected to present significant opportunities for market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of enterprise size, large enterprises held the largest market share in 2021, driven by their need to connect and integrate their infrastructures. Nevertheless, SMEs are projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to increased cloud computing adoption in recent years.

Regionally, North America dominated the system integration market in 2021 and is expected to maintain this lead, supported by widespread IoT and cloud service adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness substantial growth, driven by expanding economies such as India and China, along with cloud-native countries like Japan.

The report highlights the rapid rise in cloud computing adoption, with cloud-specific spending growing at a rate six times faster than general IT spending in 2022. Cloud service providers are offering enhanced native optimization capabilities to help businesses select cost-effective architectures that meet their performance needs, further contributing to the system integration market's growth.

Additionally, several key market players have been acquiring smaller cloud service providers to accelerate cloud adoption. For example, in June 2020, IBM Corporation acquired Spanugo, a U.S.-based cloud cybersecurity posture management provider. IBM integrated Spanugo’s software into its public cloud offerings, helping the company create a security control center that enables clients to define compliance profiles, manage controls, and monitor real-time compliance across their organizations.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially harmed the system integration market, but recovery is expected by the third quarter of 2022. This recovery is attributed to significant investments in advanced technologies like IoT and smart technologies, as well as various government initiatives—such as smart city projects—across countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including China and India. Adoption of technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IoT has grown, and sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and automotive are expected to attract increased investments. As a result, system integration solutions are becoming more prominent across various business functions, creating numerous opportunities for businesses to digitize and expand across regions. Furthermore, public and private entities are anticipated to collaborate to create data-sharing ecosystems for multiple use cases, governed by common regulatory and cybersecurity frameworks, which in turn is expected to drive growth in the system integration industry.

Key findings of the report include:

1. The infrastructure integration segment held the largest share of the system integration market in 2021 by service type.

2. North America generated the highest revenue in 2021 by region.

3. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 by industry vertical.

Major players in the system integration market include Accenture, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu, Cognizant, Deloitte, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra Limited, Oracle Software, HCL Technologies, Tesco Controls, Burrow Global, INTECH, Crystalloids Inc., and Mangrovia Blockchain Solutions. These companies have adopted various strategies to increase market penetration and strengthen their position in the system integration industry.

The report analyzes these key players in the global system integration market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report helps analyze recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

