More supports available in Island schools

CANADA, August 28 - Island students and schools will benefit from additional teachers and support staff in the upcoming school year.

Beginning this fall, over 120 new hires will be joining the Island school systems, including 66 new instructional positions and 51 new educational assistant positions. Eighteen of the 66 new teaching positions will be for behaviour support teachers to support the new Positive Behaviour Intervention and Supports pilot program launching in select PSB schools to help students better integrate into Island classrooms.

“With a growing population and increasingly diverse classrooms, we have not shied away from investing in not just more resources but also specialized supports for our schools. More teachers, EAs and other instructional staff is what we need to foster a healthy learning environment for our students, and the addition of behaviour support teachers is our latest innovation to build a more inclusive education system for years to come.” - Minister of Education and Early Years, Natalie Jameson.

The Positive Behaviour Intervention and Supports (PBIS) program involves the entire school to promote a positive culture with dedicated behaviour support teachers and other supports to improve students’ social, emotional, behavioural, and academic outcomes. This approach engages all school staff and offers the flexibility to adapt to the needs of the overall school environment, including students, families, and the surrounding community.



"At the Public Schools Branch, we are committed to creating a positive, supportive environment where every student can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. The introduction of Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports in our schools is a crucial step toward that goal. PBIS provides a framework that supports students, staff, and families in upholding values that promote a culture of respect, inclusivity, and personal responsibility. By reinforcing positive behaviours, we are setting our students up for success both in the classroom and in life,” added Tracy Beaulieu, Director of the Public Schools Branch.

Learn more about education supports for students here.

