TWOFEW Set to Electrify Whiskey A Go Go in Hollywood

Twofew delivers an unforgettable set at the Springboard Houston Festival. Michael Lazar's soaring vocals electrify the Springboard Houston crowd. Danielle Lazar lights up the main stage with her bass skills at Springboard Houston. David Lazar dazzles on lead guitar at Springboard Houston's main stage. John Sebring delivers a powerhouse drum performance on the main stage at Springboard Houston.

Don’t miss TWOFEW live at the Whiskey A Go Go, where they will bring their signature energy and passion to one of the most famous stages in rock history.

This will be the second time my brother (David) and I get to grace the stage of the world famous Whiskey A Go Go. It's a venue that's steeped in rock history, and we're ready to make our mark.” — Michael-Jon / TWOFEW

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TWOFEW, the dynamic rock band known for their electrifying performances and compelling lyrics, is excited to announce their upcoming Show at the Iconic Whiskey A Go Go in Hollywood . Scheduled for September 29, 2024, this event promises a thrilling night of music alongside fellow rockers Wayward Son, BLVD of Eyes, and more.Since their debut, TWOFEW has captivated audiences with their unique sound and raw energy, perfectly suited to the historic stage of the Whiskey A Go Go—a venue synonymous with the birth and growth of countless rock legends."This will be the second time my brother (David) and I get to grace the stage of the world famous Whiskey A Go Go," said Michael Lazar, pianist and vocalist of TWOFEW. "It's a venue that's steeped in rock history, and we're ready to make our mark."The show is part of a series of live performances leading up to the release of their eagerly awaited second album, "Lovestruck," which is slated for an early 2025 release. This album promises to deepen the band’s rock narrative with powerful lyrics, compelling melodies, and the impassioned performance that fans have come to expect from TWOFEW.Tickets for the event are available for $25 and can be purchased directly through the TWOFEW website. This all-ages event will kick off at 6PM, with doors opening at 5PM to welcome fans to an evening filled with unforgettable rock and roll experiences.EVENT DETAILS:Sun, Sep 29 | Whisky A Go GoWhisky A Go Go Presents: TWOFEW, Wayward Son & Blvd of Eyes + More - ALL AGES - $25Join us for an unforgettable night of music as we open for Wayward Son and Blvd of Eyes at Whisky A Go-Go! This show is sure to sell out fast. Don't miss out on the opportunity to see these talented bands perform live. Get your pre-sale tickets for just $25. Buy online / pickup at Will Call.Location: Whisky A Go Go, 8901 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069For additional details about TWOFEW and their upcoming tour dates, please visit https://www.twofewmusic.com

