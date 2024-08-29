SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 29, 2024.

OKX Wallet Integrates with B3's Basement.fun for Enhanced Onchain Gaming

OKX Wallet is excited to announce its latest integration with the B3 mainnet and their innovative gaming platform, Basement.fun, an innovative onchain gaming platform. This collaboration aims to enhance the user experience by enabling seamless access to B3’s gaming ecosystem through OKX Wallet.



With this integration, gamers and users of Basement.fun can now directly connect their OKX Wallet to the platform, ensuring a secure and efficient transaction process while enjoying a wide array of onchain games. OKX Wallet's robust security features and user-friendly interface make it an ideal partner for Basement.fun, providing players with a reliable and seamless gaming experience.



To start using Basement.fun with OKX Wallet, users simply need to select OKX Wallet as their preferred connection option when logging into the platform. This integration supports all the functionalities of OKX Wallet, including secure transactions, asset management and access to decentralized applications (dApps) within the Basement ecosystem.

Basement.fun is known for its innovative approach to onchain gaming, offering players unique opportunities to engage in a variety of games that are fully integrated with blockchain technology. The platform's commitment to providing a decentralized and transparent gaming environment aligns perfectly with OKX Wallet's mission to empower users with cutting-edge Web3 solutions.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



