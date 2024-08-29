Public asked to keep distance from northern New Mexico moose

TAOS – The Department is monitoring a female moose that recently appeared in northern New Mexico. Residents are reminded that moose can be dangerous and should not be approached for any reason. If a moose charges you or otherwise shows signs of aggression, run as fast as you can and try to put a boulder, car, tree or other large object between you and it. An aggressive moose can show signs such as having its ears laid back, licking its snout or having hairs raised on its neck.

The moose is presently safe and appears healthy. The Department will continue to monitor its movements and will take appropriate actions to ensure public safety. Moose are a protected game animal in the state of New Mexico. New Mexico does not have an open hunting season for moose, and it is unlawful to harvest or harass them in the state.